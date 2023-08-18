PIKE — Genesee Valley Apiaries is celebrating more than 30 years of honey and bees at Wyoming County Fair.
Dan Chasey has kept his family’s tradition of beekeeping alive since he was 14 years old and says that he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
“It’s kind of in my blood at this point,” Chasey said Wednesday with a laugh.
Chasey’s grandfather was a beekeeper and a New York State bee inspector.
At one time Genesee Valley Apiaries had more than 500 beehives and the numbers have varied slightly through the years, but Chasey is keeping the business going, after three generations, with his long-standing booth at the Wyoming County Fair.
“At the time we were just looking for places to grow sales and get publicity, but before that, we always went to the fair and we would see bees here and other people who had them here when I was younger,” he said. “So, we knew there was an opportunity for us to grow.”
Genesee Valley Apiaries has operated its display in the green mercantile building for 33 years at the fair. Chasey said he loves seeing people come back year after year.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been 30 plus years,” he said with a shake of his head. “We’ve done it long enough to see people grow up and come back with their families.”
One of the eye-catching stops at the honey stand is the glass display of honeybees that Chasey has on display.
“It can give people a peek into what they normally wouldn’t see,” he said.
“The bees are perfectly safe, they’ve got plenty of honey in there to eat,” said Pam Chasey, to a young fairgoer, trying to catch a glimpse of the queen bee inside.
Pam is Dan’s wife and co-owner of Three Falls Cider, the Castile Cider Mill, and Genesee Valley Apiaries. She often assists in making the beeswax molds and candles that they sell.
Chasey said the World Honey Market — a beekeeping collective — has changed a lot over the last 30 years but that he still enjoys going out and tending to his bees.
“When I was a boy and started out beekeeping, I would say it was fairly easy,” he said. “It was a nice hobby to do, and it wasn’t too complicated. But still, you needed work and some responsibility, and you could see results and now it’s a lot more work, it’s a lot harder, and t re’s a steeper learning curve. But if you can successfully navigate a few seasons of keeping bees, keeping them alive and harvesting honey, I feel you can basically do just about anything.”
Chasey offers an array of honey options at the fair, from a summer blend of clover, alfalfa, and basswood, to orange blossom, cinnamon creamed honey, goldenrod, and some honey is even available on the comb. There are also beeswax products for sale at the stand as well.
The payoff, of course, is sweet.
Across the many hives of Genesee Valley Apiaries, honeybees work hard to make roughly two tons of honey each year.
Beekeeping to Chasey is not just a way to sell honey but a natural offshoot of his other companies, The Castile Cider Mill and Three Falls Cider.
Chasey will occasionally move bees into local orchards to pollinate the apple blossoms in the spring.
The apples themselves come from Chasey’s orchard, along with regional farms and orchards.
“Bees and apples just go together,” Chasey said.
Chasey also sells his honey commercially at the Perry and Geneseo Farmer’s Markets, as well as at the Castile Cider Mill.
“One of the appeals for plenty at the fair, or plenty at the craft show or farm market, is because you can go and purchase the natural product that’s made in your backyard,” he said. “It’s different than what you are going to get at a grocery store.”