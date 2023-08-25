BATAVIA — Ten participants have successfully finished a six-week Genesee Valley Pre-Apprenticeship Program, which provided them with in-class instruction and on-the job training with one of several area companies.
When they graduated Thursday morning, they had achieved 96 hours of state-of-the-art mechatronics training and more than 100 of on-the-job experience at manufacturing companies in Genesee, Livingston and Monroe counties.
“This is the third graduating class from this boot camp,” said Chris Suozzi, Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) vice president of business and workforce development. “We had a couple of bumps in the road. You got through it.”
The participants are Ethan Appis, Ben Bishop, Bradley Burdett, Kaytlin Day, Alexander Matthews, Trejan Mills, Xavier Mitchell, Wyatt Parker, Darlene Robare-Kessler and Kyle Stefan.
“You all did a great job. Hopefully, there’s some great opportunities out here,” said Rich Turner, Rochester Technology & Manufacturing Association (RTMA) director of workforce development. “Just because the program ends, your involvement with us does not end.”
Turner encouraged them to reach out to him, Dave Jackson of RTMA, Richard Monroe, Genesee Valley BOCES career and technical instructor if they need something.
“We’re here for you. Our goal is to get you great opportunities and continue those great opportunities,” he said.
Monroe noted the participants come from varied backgrounds, desires and needs.
“The hardest thing is, you don’t know what you want when you come in here. You’ve got an idea,” he said to the group. “Someone waved this idea in front of you. I’m trying to find out if you can do this. I’m evaluating your skills and talents, trying to help you overcome what you think are excuses that are hindering you.”
After the 10 of them graduated and Thursday’s program ended, Turner said three of the graduates will go to Genesee Community College and may work part-time. Not all will go directly into the workforce.
“All of them have been offered full-time (employment,” Turner said. “Three of them are going to GCC to finish school. At least one’s going to work part-time. Two have the opportunity to work while going to school. We have to finalize that with employers.”
Stefan, a Pavilion High School graduate, believed he made the right decision to join the Batavia-based workforce program well before the six weeks of paid on-the-job training and instruction were complete.
Jennifer Wakefield, executive director of workforce development at GCC’s BEST Center, said GCC helped to secure a Re-imagine Grant, which provided the funding for the pre-apprenticeship program.
“The funding for this program funded about $3,000 per student,” she said. “The last three years, we’ve helped with that.”
In a press released from the GCEDC, Stefan said he would never have found his passion for a career in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) if it wasn’t for the pre-apprenticeship program.
“There’s no way to know if there is something you like to do without trying. I am able to apply what I learn in a classroom setting to my work at Arctic Refrigeration and find out this is a career I would like to pursue,” he said.
Burdett, an Attica High School graduate, said he really enjoyed the freedom to use the equipment and materials to build things and learn at his own pace.
“I would recommend this program to anyone because there are a lot of opportunities. It’s beyond just a classroom education as we are learning and experiencing life lessons,” said Burdett, who enrolled in the program on the recommendation of Monroe after Monroe taught him for two years at BOCES.