Geneseo’s New York Forward Local Planning Committee has started to look through project applications and narrow down what the future of the downtown looks like.
Thirty-three projects were outlined to members of Geneseo’s New York Forward local planning committee, LPC, at their third meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at SUNY Geneseo’s Bailey Hall, Room 202.
The village was awarded $4.5 million in state DRI funding in February. The money can be used for downtown development and rehabilitation projects.
Project consultant Kimberly Baptiste said Geneseo’s committee will submit between $6 and $8 million in projects to the state, which will then decide on the final $4.5 million disbursement later this year.
About $15.7 million was requested by project applicants; $9 million from public projects, $2.2 million from nonprofit projects, and $4.5 from private projects.
The projects were categorized as mainly New Development/Rehabilitation and Public Improvement, with four qualifying as Small Project Grant Funds.
Among the projects seeking funding:
n Main Street projects have requested $2 million to improve areas of North Main Street from Ward Street to North Street and from South Main Street from Chestnut Street to Ward Street. The improvements would include curb extensions, creating bike lanes, and pedestrian crossing.
n Improvement to Highland Park, estimated at $1.6 million would seek a total rehaul of the park, from renovating the playgrounds, walking trails, and dog parks, to additional pavilions and other improvements.
n The Big Tree Inn is asking for $745,000 in NY Forward funding toward an $895,000 project to complete capital improvements within the building.
n Conrads Redevelopment project seeks $600,000 of $802,000 to turn the first floor into two commercial spaces and the second floor into an events space.
n The Center St. Pedestrian Promenade project is requesting $550,000 from NY Forward towards reconfiguring Center Street for special programming and events.
There was a large discussion at the meeting between committee members on what projects will truly revitalize the downtown while also finding balance between the amount of public and private projects to choose from.
The LPC will help prioritize project applications and send them to Albany, along with making the final selections of which projects will receive funding.
The projects will be judged on specific targets such as does it fit the LPC’s approved goals and plans; whether the project is ready to move forward; how much private funding does the project include; and does the project have a larger impact compared to other projects.
The area outlined in the village’s DRI application includes most of Main Street, along with portions of North Street, Center Street, South Street, and Avon Geneseo Road heading towards Geneseo Central School.
The next LPC Meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at SUNY Geneseo’s Bailey Hall, Room 202. The LPC will continue to review and discuss the proposals, along with how well they align with DRI goals and initiatives.
Geneseo was among three villages in the GLOW region to receive funding during the 2023 DRI announcement. The Village of Medina is also set to receive a $4.5 million New York Forward grant, while the Village of Perry was awarded $10 million.
Information regarding the NY Forward Grant in Geneseo can be found at: https://www.geneseonyforward.com/.
List of projects:
The Local Planning Committee for the Geneseo DRI grant has created a list of 33 preliminary projects to consider developing or assisting with its $4.5 million DRI grant. The list will be reduced before submitting a final list to the state for approval. The projects are:
n Former Laundromat Redevelopment
n Façade Improvements for 5 Main St.
n SUNY Geneseo President’s House
n SUNY Geneseo Campus House
n McClellan House Renovation
n LivCo Historic Society Museum
n 56 Main St. Façade Improvements
n Former Statesmen Building Redevelopment
n 114-118 Main St. Renovation and Alley
n Conrads Redevelopment
n 127 Main St. Parking Lot and Rear Façade
n Geneseo Commons Parking Lot Improvement
n Annabel Lee Inn
n Big Tree Inn
n Cosmic Charlie
n Roemer House
n Wadsworth Homestead
n 14 Center St.
n Village Hall Renovations
n Highland Park Improvements
n Kelsey Field Improvements
n School Trail Improvements
n Center St. Pedestrian Promenade
n North St. Improvements
n Main St. Improvements
n Zoning Code Update
n Wadsworth Library Educational Walking Trail
n Downtown Wayfinding
n Small Project Grant Fund: 37 Main St.
n Façade Improvements, 38 Main St.
n Façade Improvements, 75-79 Main St.
Facade Improvements, 41-31 Main St.