Geneseo set to move ‘Forward’

Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul stands with representatives from the Village of Geneseo and Livingston County after announcing the village as a recipient of a $4.5 million NY Forward grant.

The Village of Geneseo is set to receive $4.5 million through the state’s New York Forward development program.

The funding, which the village can use toward a variety of community projects, was announced Monday morning by Gov. Kathy Hochul during a news conference describing investments into the Finger Lakes as part of her 2024 executive budget.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1