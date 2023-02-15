The Village of Geneseo is set to receive $4.5 million through the state’s New York Forward development program.
The funding, which the village can use toward a variety of community projects, was announced Monday morning by Gov. Kathy Hochul during a news conference describing investments into the Finger Lakes as part of her 2024 executive budget.
“We’ve spent the last year or two years working on plans, identifying issues, identifying projects that we need to work on. So, when the grant opportunity presented itself. We had, I think, 12 ideas immediately. I think that Geneseo was prepared to ask for money and we got it, which is great,” said Mayor Chris Ivers.
That planning includes an update to the village’s comprehensive plan. The plan was last completed in 2007 and was adopted Dec. 14, 2022, following various public hearings, committees, and surveys.
There are about a dozen ideas that Geneseo proposed for funding in its NY Forward grant application. The next step is deciding which of the projects the village will decide to go forward with, said Ivers.
Some of the possible projects included in the grant application were improvements to Highland Park, renovations to the Village Building, a public art trail, a downtown streetscape and wayfinding, a pedestrian promenade on Center or Chestnut streets, and other building, parking and drainage improvements or renovations.
Ivers said that he hopes the village will be able to focus on Highland Park and the village building, the one with the large white columns at 119 Main St., as those are community spaces that need assistance.
Community input on the Highland Park renovations was a large part of the comprehensive plan update; from comments on the playground facilities, updating the amenities, and even resolving flooding and other concerns.
“Geneseo is the center of Livingston County, and the better Geneseo does the better the county does and our region does,” said Ivers. “When you walk through the village, it’s this beautiful, amazing place but we also have a lot of disenfranchised people living in our community and hopefully this money coming to Geneseo helps support those disenfranchised people. It’s an investment in our community.”
Ivers mentioned how the comprehensive plan brought to light concerns regarding poverty and housing inequalities within Geneseo and he hopes that they can provide access to services to all residents across Geneseo.
“Having that comprehensive plan, helped us with the grant process because we could point to this document that says — here’s what our community says we want to do. Here are projects that are reflect what our community wants us to do,” said Ivers.
During the press conference, Hochul mentioned that as a mother of a Geneseo graduate, she has spent time in Geneseo and has seen the potential, after seeing the dorms and the downtown.
She acknowledged the architecture and the history of the area, saying, “You think about the rest of the nation, because we are one of the original 13 colonies, our buildings are a lot older. And you know, for those that remain and that were refurbished over time, we have to continue protecting them so 100 years from now, they can still see that beautiful architecture.”
“We want to make sure that, not just as a center of government and education, that Geneseo can also be a place of entertainment and building on its strengths as a tourist mecca as well. And so, it’s important to turn vacant buildings into downtown anchors and enhance the walkability, improve public amenities. And so, all these communities, I’m so proud of them. I know them very, very well and I look forward to coming back and announcing their very specific projects once those are decided,” said Hochul.
New York Forward is one of two major downtown revitalization initiatives funded by the state. A total of $200 million is available between the programs, which includes a sixth round of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and a $10 million prize awarded to one community in each of the state’s 10 economic development regions. A total of $100 million is available through the DRI funds.
“This is an exciting moment for the Village of Geneseo, which has worked diligently on several plans and initiatives in the last few years to help make this happen. The NY Forward Funding will play a vital role in economic development and continued revitalization of Geneseo and Livingston County as a whole. We look forward to seeing transformative enhancements to the downtown district, new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs, and the ability to attract new residents and visitors to the region,” Bill Bacon, director of Livingston County Economic Development Office said in a statement.
The village of Geneseo had assistance from Livingston County’s Economic Development office when applying for this grant. Ivers said Economic Development was a huge help and resource in getting community members involved and has expertise that is valuable in helping them try to bring money into the community.
Several other awards were made to GLOW area communities. The Village of Perry was the big winner, earning the $10 million first place DRI project for the Finger Lakes. Letchworth State Park was awarded $10 million, while the Village of Media was a $4.5 million NY Forward grantee, and the Genesee Valley Greenway was awarded $3 million.
Geneseo, Lima, Medina and Perry were among several communities seeking NY Forward funds, which ranged from $2 million to $5 million.