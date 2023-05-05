BATAVIA — When Sherman C. Horton, Ralph Hyde, Gorge W. Sonricker and John Yerger were asked whether they wanted blankets, they accepted.
The four veterans got the blankets they were promised when the Senior Center Quilt Guild presented them with Quilts of Valor, Wednesday at the Manor House on East Main Street.
Horton, a veteran who served the Army Air Corps during World War II, had an emotional story to tell when he came to the front of the room to receive his blanket.
“In 1944-1945, my belly gunner came to me and asked me if I would go with him. His friend’s plane had gone down that day. All people on the ship were killed but this fella,” he said, crying as he recalled what happened. He said there were 10 people on the plane that went down, with the belly gunner the only survivor. The Air Corps veteran said it happened during training.
“What happened was the copilot had the wrong lever on the console and hit the flaps ... instead of the wheels,” he said. “The plane was loaded with sand bombs. It crashed into a Savannah, Ga., swamp. Just one little mistake would wipe out a whole crew.”
The surviving serviceman was in such shock over the tragedy and should have been in the hospital, Horton said.
“I thought about that so many times. All it took was one mistake,” he said. “That was an experience I just wanted to share with you.”
Army veteran Sonricker said it was a privilege to accept the quilt.
“That’s something I never expected,” he told the people who attended the ceremony.
Sonricker said he wanted to say something on behalf of Horton.
“My time in the service was peacetime. There wasn’t anyone shooting at me,” he said. “I feel like I took part in the service. I had two older brothers who served in Germany all through the war.”
Sonricker remembers Christmas 1944, when he was 7 years old. He said his sister remembered their mother saying of his older brothers, “I hope the boys are warm and dry.”
The Quilt of Valor recipient said this recollection catches up with him emotionally.
“I did serve and the other fellas served too. It’s just that peacetime was my time. That’s the way it was,” he said.
Receiving the blanket was an honor to him, one for which he was grateful, Sonricker told everyone.
When it was his turn to receive a blanket, Yerger, also an Army veteran, said the story Horton told was a tragedy and that thing happened in peacetime, during training.
“One of the biggest things that happened I remember when I was at the brigade level back in Fort Hood, Texas, was we had a brigade commander who was a second lieutenant in Vietnam,” Yerger. “He told us that one of the biggest things he ever learned was that you had to train every day like it was the real thing, because you never knew when it was going to be the real thing. We used to have alerts, when I was in Germany, once every month. We never knew, at least until a half-hour after it was all over, whether it was real or not.”
It’s terrible, Yerger said, that there aren’t more safety precautions being used today than there are. While serving, he said he had never been shot at and came back home in good health.
“I’m very thankful to God for that.,” he said.
To the Quilt Guild, Sonricker said, “I’m very thankful to you folks for acknowledging us for this. Thank you very much.”
There to present the quilts were Joan Hoffenger, Irene Pierce, Marge Coniber and Verna Oehler, all members of the Senior Center Quilt Guild.
“I think all of us who worked on this project ... The best part has been getting to meet the veterans and having a chance to see what they did,” said Hoffenger. “It’s amazing. Very seldom do you find out just all they had accomplished, all that they survived. This is always my favorite part is getting to read the biographies.”
Learning about all the places these veterans have been around the world are amazing, she said.