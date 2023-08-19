LE ROY — The countywide water project in Genesee County and emergency operations in Orleans County are each getting a boost through a combined $4 million in federal funds.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Friday announced $2 million in funding for a million-gallon storage tank to be built for the North Road pump station in Le Roy.
“Water is one of the building blocks of life. To not have safe, viable water can be very damaging to families, communities and our local economy,” she said. “Fifty percent of the water distributed to county residents comes from the city of Batavia plant, which is over 100 years old. It’s susceptible to impacts of drought and flooding ...”
Gillibrand said the tank to be built and put in at North Road in Le Roy will help efforts to provide an additional 7.6 million gallons a day to the Genesee County water supply.
“It will help stabilize the suction pressures toward the North Road pump station and improve water quality. It will also help guard against the effects of climate change while increasing capacity for fire hydrants, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth across the entire county.”
County Legislature Vice Chairwoman Marianne Clattenburg said this $2 million investment in Phase 3 of the county water project will ensure the county’s water needs are met for years to come.
“This investment in Phase 3 of our county’s priority water infrastructure project recognizes the importance of continuing to invest in our ability to deliver a safe, reliable water supply to our residents and business,” she said. “The reality of an aging water plant, threats of drought and the effects of climate change make these investments critical to the future of the residents of Genesee County.”
Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein, who was unable to attend Friday’s press conference, said in a press release that the money will help citizens and the county’s thriving agricultural community.
“This investment of federal dollars in phase 3 demonstrates the critical need to ensure that the county’s water supply can be updated to withstand new and growing threats, such as more frequent drought conditions and climate change. Thank you Senator Gillibrand for supporting the county’s top infrastructure priority with today’s visit.”
County Manager Matt Landers said with the total cost of Phase 3 of the water project at about $150 million, the county will look to Gillibrand for continued support as the project moves along.
“While this price tag is extraordinary for a community our size, the cost of doing nothing is too great,” he said.
In Orleans County, $2 million in congressionally directed spending will help to pay for construction a new emergency operations center. The center has been operating out of a 1960s-era building and bomb shelter that has hindered its ability to serve approximately 40,600 people and 396 square miles in the county, Gillibrand noted in a press release.
“The Orleans County Emergency Management Office is crucial to keeping over 40,000 people in this community safe. This center was indispensable during the early months of COVID-19, delivering essential needs like PPE,” said Gillibrand. “The Orleans County community deserves a modern center equipped with the technology and staff needed to meet the moment when emergencies strike.”
County Legislature Chairwoman Lynne Johnson said the money will bring much-needed improvements to the bunker. Senator Gillibrand’s tireless support will greatly benefit the citizens and visitors of Orleans County, ensuring that the Emergency Management Office can effectively serve the county,” said Chairwoman Lynne Johnson.