Jeff Ballard said he and others with the fatal disease ALS don’t want to see the Food and Drug Administration’s role in the drug-approval process diminished.
They just want to see the federal agency change its approach.
“We’re simply asking that they transition from a one-size-fits-all approach and implement alternative protocols and processes, and address the unique needs of the rare terminal disease community,” he said in a videoconference Wednesday with the media and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. “The Promising Pathways Act does just that.”
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, is a fatal motor neuron disease that targets nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain. Ballard thanked Gillibrand and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun for their efforts to draft the Promising Pathway Act, legislation to speed up provisional FDA approval of drugs intended to treat ALS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other life-threatening diseases.
“I want to thank Senators Gillibrand and (Mike) Braun for coming together to address a real challenge for their constituents and, notably, for taking a stand for those with devastating trauma and illness,” Ballard said during the call Wednesday.
Ballard said he was diagnosed in 2017 with ALS.
“I was given the same the same speech that everyone else is given — ‘I’m sorry, you have ALS. There is no cure. You have two to five years to get your affairs in order,’ and that was it,” he said. “I’m a bit of an ALS unicorn in the sense that I have a slow progression compared to my peers.”
That slow progression of the illness gives Ballard a unique opportunity to speak on behalf of those peers, many of whom have passed away and some who can’t speak at this point.
“When I initially joined a support group for ALS in 2018, I had eight peers. Today, five of those peers have passed away and one can’t speak for himself because he’s on a ventilator,” Ballard said. “Today, I speak for them as well as myself. Those with ALS face many challenges, are given little hope and have little time.”
An ALS patient’s urgency for accessing new and promising treatments is different than that of the rest of the public, Ballard said.
“A 10- to 12-year approval timeline for a drug is literally two to three lifetimes for an ALS patient,” he said.
The standard FDA approval process takes many years to get drugs to market, but patients with rapidly progressing illnesses often don’t have many years to wait, Gillibrand said. Promising Pathway Act would accelerate the FDA’s approval process and help get promising treatments to those who need them.
The FDA’s drug approval process involves multiple phases: early clinical trials that establish and confirm safety and give evidence of effectiveness, as well as a final confirmatory trial. The final stage is particularly expensive and time-consuming, meaning that many patients die before potentially lifesaving drugs make it to market. The Promising Pathway Act would create a safe, accelerated provisional approval pathway for promising drugs and make these drugs available to those who need them. Specifically, the bill would allow pharmaceutical companies to petition the FDA for provisional approval of a drug that has cleared early-stage clinical trials and shown significant evidence of effectiveness. Provisional approval would make these drugs available to those whose lives depend on them while pharmaceutical companies continue to collect data and pursue full approval. This change would benefit patients fighting ALS, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, childhood diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and a number of other terminal illnesses.
“Patients with life-threatening illnesses can’t wait for years for the FDA to approve new drugs,” said Gillibrand. “They need treatment as soon as possible, and this bill would help make sure they get it. The Promising Pathway Act would open a provisional FDA approval pathway for drugs and therapies that treat conditions where the disease progresses rapidly and few to no treatment options exist while continuing to ensure that these new therapies are safe and effective. I’m proud to be leading this important legislation and look forward to working across the aisle to get it passed.”