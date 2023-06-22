Gillibrand makes $50 billion push for rural America

WATERTOWN — Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y. announced Tuesday her Rebuild Rural America Act, which is legislation that would invest $50 billion in rural economic development across the country.
The $50 billion could go to infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and small businesses and be used to address challenges specific to rural America.
Gillibrand said small, rural communities are vital to the state overall.
She said during an appearance in Watertown that she looked forward to seeing “the extraordinary impact” such funding will have.
“I will keep working to make the federal government a more effective partner for rural areas like this one in the Rebuild Rural America Act,” she said. “I hope that we can bring even more federal investments to this community and others like it moving forward.”
“Rural America, and particularly throughout Upstate New York, (are the) heart and soul of our communities,” she said. “It creates enormous jobs, enormous opportunities. Watertown is one of the most important communities to support Fort Drum and the families that serve our nation … Rural America helps America thrive.”
A news release from Sen. Gillibrand states that the Rebuild Rural America Act would put in place a Rural Future Partnership fund that establishes a $50 billion block grant program to be used for long-term rural economic development projects.
It would also make it easier for rural communities to access federal funds and other resources, the news release states.
The legislation would also place AmeriCorps Fellows in rural communities and assist the communities in expanding important services such as child care, health, nutrition assistance, education and job training. The news release states that this would fight population loss and Sen. Gillibrand is calling it the Rural Future Corps.
The news release adds that the Rebuild Rural America Act would empower local leaders “to drive regional economic development through a new suite of national capacity and training programs to connect the expertise of national technical assistance providers with rural regions.”