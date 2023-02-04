WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand plans to reintroduce a bill to support New York State dairy farmers, demand that Canada lift its embargo on New York-produced milk.
Gillibrand made the announcement at a brief virtual press conference Thursday afternoon.
The Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act will be reintroduced as one of Gillibrand’s priorities for the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill negotiations. It would empower dairy farmers to be key players in reviewing proposals that could change Class I milk pricing by requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold national hearings to review federal milk marketing orders.
“The current milk pricing system is one of the most complicated and out-of-date economic systems in our nation, leaving many of New York’s dairy producers facing the risk of inadequate pay due to volatile milk pricing,” Gillibrand said. “Pay is not my only concern. I’ve heard of many dairy farmers driven to bankruptcy and some even to suicide. This is unacceptable.”
Gillibrand first introduced the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act in 2021. The introduction of the bill was a result of Gillibrand’s 2021 Senate Agriculture Subcommittee hearing on modernizing milk pricing.
The hearing paved the way for discussions reform of Class I pricing and potentially other areas of need.
New York is the fifth largest dairy-producing state nationwide and home to nearly 3,500 dairy farms, Gillibrand said.
The current system forces American dairy farmers to contend with volatile milk prices and poor pay. As a result, Gillibrand said, The nation has lost nearly 60% of its licensed dairy operations since 2003, and in New York the number of dairy farms declined from 4,190 to 3,430 between 2018 and 2021, a loss of 18%.
Gillibrand also announced her recent letter to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai with U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer pushing the agency to ensure that Canada upholds its dairy trade obligations as part of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“Unfair Canadian trade policies have kept America’s dairy producers from benefiting from fair trade to the Canadian market for their products,” Gillibrand said. “Fair market access for American dairy farmers was a key pillar of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, intended to expand market opportunities for America’s dairy industry and create an equitable playing field for producers across the country. These principles must be upheld.”
Gillibrand also announced her intention to persuade the state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul to change their minds about shutting down the Fort Drum biomass facility, which is scheduled to close in March. Gillibrand defined the impending closure as a matter of national security.
“If the lawmakers don’t pass legislation to keep the biomass plant open, Fort Drum will lose its only energy source,” Gillibrand said. “Fort Drum has to be energy-independent.” More than 300 jobs would be lost if the plant shuts down, the senator added.
Hochul and state lawmakers are unaware of the gravity of the Fort Drum situation, Gillibrand said.
“They just made a judgment on biomass, that is didn’t work, but biomass can be done,” Gillibrand said. “This is a national security issue, and I will push New York’s Legislature to see if they can revisit it.”