Sen. Gillibrand pitches bill to preserve, expand Social Security

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is supporting a bill that she said will preserve Social Security for future generations and also expand benefits by more than $2,000 annually.

“Retiring Americans have worked and contributed to our economy for their entire working lives,” Gillibrand said. “They have paid into Social Security with every paycheck and they have already done their part to support the older generations that have come before them. They deserve to retire with dignity, too.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1