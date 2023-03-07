U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is supporting a bill that she said will preserve Social Security for future generations and also expand benefits by more than $2,000 annually.
“Retiring Americans have worked and contributed to our economy for their entire working lives,” Gillibrand said. “They have paid into Social Security with every paycheck and they have already done their part to support the older generations that have come before them. They deserve to retire with dignity, too.”
The Social Security Expansion Act of 2023 aims to keep Social Security solvent for another 75 years by lifting the cap on maximum taxable earnings that are subject to the Social Security payroll tax. This year, the cap is $160,200, so any income earned above that level is not subject to being taxed. The bill supported by Gillibrand would raise the cap to $250,000.
Democrats have criticized the cap because high-income earners don’t have to pay more into the program. Currently, a person earning $160,200 a year and someone who earns $1 million or more have the same amount of Social Security taxes withheld.
“The program is funded by American taxpayers,” Gillibrand told reporters in a video press conference on March 2. “But the truth is the wealthiest Americans don’t pay their fair share. Millionaires pay a much lower percentage of their income than everybody else.”
The bill would also change how cost-of-living adjustments are calculated. The change, said Gillibrand, could increase Social Security benefits by up to $2,400 annually.
Cost-of-living adjustments are currently calculated using the Consumer Price Index. Under the bill, the Social Security Administration would use a new CPI created based on how older Americans spend their money.
Gillibrand noted that seniors are not buying computers or televisions, but trying to pay for medications, food and other basic care needs.
“Even with Social Security income, many older Americans can’t afford basic necessities, things like housing, food, medicine and care. And while Social Security will not go broke anytime soon, starting in 2034, it won’t have enough to cover all of the promised benefits,” Gillibrand said.
Other changes would improve the Special Minimum Benefit, restore student benefits up to age 22 for children of disabled or deceased workers, which were eliminated in the 1980s; strengthen benefits for older Americans and people with disabilities, and expand program benefits across the board.
“Social Security touches the lives of every American, directly or indirectly,” Gillibrand said. “We must not only protect our Social Security system, but we must also strengthen and expand it.”
The bill is being reintroduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and is co-sponsored by nine Democrats. The bill does not yet have bipartisan support, making it unlikely that the bill will move forward in the current Congress.
Gillibrand said Republicans oppose the bill because they “do not want to raise taxes, period.”
“This is social insurance that everybody pays into and they (Republicans) consider that unacceptable,” Gillibrand said. “They’re not interested in fixing it in this way.”
Gillibrand said the bill would not raise taxes for more than 93% of American households, or those households that make $250,000 or less per year.
If the bill were to become law, high-income earners would pay more in Social Security taxes.
Social Security was created in 1935 when President Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law. Gillibrand notes that when Social Security started, half the United States population was living in poverty. With the help of Social Security, she said, the poverty rate has fallen and the poverty rate among older adults was now 10.3%.
Gillibrand said Social Security is an essential lifeline to the one in seven older adults who rely on the program for 90% or more of their income, and the roughly 50% of Americans age 55 and older without retirement savings.
Includes reporting from Tribune News Service and Alex Gault of Johnson Newspapers.
