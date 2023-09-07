Those seeking jobs will not lose nutrition assistance benefits because of job training they receive if Training and Nutrition Stability Act legislation becomes law, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Thursday.
The bill would rectify loopholes within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that can cause a SNAP recipient to lose benefits due to receiving wages as part of his or her job training. It would help ensure that SNAP recipients continue to receive critical nutritional assistance while gaining skills, working to secure employment, and eventually achieving self-sufficiency.
“Under current law, job seekers can only participate in these programs if they are applying for or receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits,” she said. “But, once they join, the wages they earn count against their eligibility for SNAP. For example, an able-bodied adult without dependents could lose their SNAP benefits by earning just $8.75 an hour. Because applying for or receiving SNAP is a requirement to participate, they could, paradoxically, lose their eligibility for the workforce training program itself.
“It’s truly a catch-22 that forces workers to make an impossible choice — whether to get the skills and training they need to build a sustainable career or to get enough to eat,” she said.
Loopholes in SNAP’s E&T program force job seekers to make an impossible choice: to participate in job training and potentially lose desperately needed nutritional assistance, or to give up employment opportunities in order to keep food on the table,” she said.
“My Training and Nutrition Stability Act is a commonsense fix that will provide jobseekers with sustained nutritional assistance as they seek to expand their skill sets and secure good-paying jobs so that they no longer need to rely on SNAP. I’m committed to getting this bill passed and making sure working families have the support they need to get back on their feet.”
Sam Schaeffer, chief executive officer of the Center for Employment Opportunities said people returning home from incarceration should have every opportunity to gain additional skills and job training to provide a better life for themselves and their families.
“However, right now, there’s a ‘Catch-22’ in SNAP Employment & Training where an individual could be kicked off of SNAP due to the income they earn from a job training program,” Schaeffer said. “We thank Senator Gillibrand for pursuing a fix ... that will allow people to complete paid employment training — that will support permanent independence — without having to compromise putting food on the table while they’re doing it.”
The SNAP Employment and Training program offers a variety of services to help SNAP recipients secure employment, including work experience opportunities, job search assistance and educational and vocational programs. It also offers participants a variety of supportive services to overcome other common barriers to sustained employment, like reimbursements for transportation, child care services and safety equipment.