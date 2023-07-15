WASHINGTON — Senator Kirsten E. Gillibrand and a handful of other Democratic legislators in Congress are making a new effort to pass the century old Equal Rights Amendment.
Using a legal theory that suggests Congress can pass a resolution recognizing the amendment as ratified and enforceable as the 28th Amendment, and direct the body responsible for maintaining the certified Constitution to include it.
The ERA, a long-discussed proposed Constitutional amendment that would explicitly guarantee the quality of the sexes, has been around since 1923, but only gained momentum in the 1970s, when the amendment cleared Congress and saw ratification in 35 states by 1977. Momentum died out, and five states even passed measures to undo their ratification, and the ERA was assumed defeated by 1982.
That was until 2017, when Nevada ratified the measure, followed by Illinois in 2018 and Virginia in 2020. Still counting the states that voted to undo their ratifications, the ERA had cleared all barriers to becoming the 28th Amendment.
But Congress had set a deadline for ratification when it initially voted to pass the ERA in the 1970s, and that expired in 1982. The late ratification by three new states, and the decades-old de-ratification by five others, have made the ERA’s fate unclear.
Gillibrand and a group of other Democratic legislators said they believe Congress has the authority to vote now to ignore the original deadline, and consider the ERA passed, because the deadline was included in the preamble, not the main body, of the ERA passed by Congress in 1972. The Senator said now, with reproductive rights taken away by the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, it’s more important that ever to enact the ERA.
“Today, more than half of all Americans do not have equal protection under the law and do not have access to the full range of reproductive care,” Gillibrand said. “The ERA Now resolution will make sure our hard-won civil liberties – gay marriage, the right to reproductive healthcare, access to birth control, fertility treatments, contraception – cannot be eroded.”
It’s a move to pass a bill that more than 80 percent of Americans support according to the Pew Research Center, but is unlikely to pass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate. Another bill to pass the ERA, one that Gillibrand said is working in concert with her own legislation, failed to reach 60 votes in the upper chamber earlier this year.
But Democrats are broadly allied behind the measure, and it has support of the Senate Majority Leader, Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. It is not yet scheduled for a vote, but it appears likely the Democratic Senate majority intends to require the Republicans in the chamber to vote on the measure, putting them on record as against what is a broadly popular measure.