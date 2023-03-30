Gillibrand seeks $25M for addiction services

Gillibrand

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand is hoping to pass a bill in Congress that would help people with substance abuse disorder and addictions, and their families.

Especially since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted many aspects of normal social life, rates of addiction and deaths from drug overdose have skyrocketed. Opioid overdose deaths rose 68% from 2019 to 2021, and alcohol-related deaths went up 25% between 2019 and 2020, according to the senator.

