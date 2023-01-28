WASHINGTON D.C. — There is $105 million in federal funding available to support YouthBuild, a job training and educational opportunities for at-risk youth aged 16-24, who have previously dropped out of high school, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said this week.
“It’s truly a wonderful program that gives struggling young people the means to get well-paying jobs and to build a better life for themselves and their families,” Gillibrand, D-N.Y., told the media Wednesday afternoon. “It’s especially needed now to help grow our economy and rebuild communities in the wake of the pandemic. The effects of these challenges can follow these kids for the rest of their lives, resulting in higher unemployment rates, lower incomes and adverse physical, and mental health outcomes.”
The YouthBuild evidence-based model helps participants earn their high school diploma or equivalent and teaches job skills through community service. That includes building affordable housing for homeless and low-income people in their communities.
Immediately following the program, about 50% of all enrollees are successfully placed in either employment or postsecondary education.
Gillibrand said failing to provide these youth with the resources they need to succeed is not only detrimental to their lives, but also to communities and the economy.
“We need to make sure these unemployed and under-educated young adults are not left out or left behind as we continue to recover from the devastation of this pandemic,” she said. “Programs like YouthBuild are a lifeline to these young people and allow them to transform not only their lives, but their communities by giving them vocational skills for well-paying jobs in construction and other in-demand industries like health care, hospital, and IT. YouthBuild can improve their futures, while also creating more skilled workers to help address the critical worker shortages.”
By working with Republicans, she was able to secure the $105 million in the 2023 budget.
“This is a significant increase from the $99 million appropriated in fiscal year 2022,” she said. “This is an extraordinary victory for YouthBuild after our state, which is home to hundreds of thousands of disconnected young people. I will keep working to deliver funding for this vital program so that more people across the country can benefit.”
