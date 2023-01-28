YouthBuild will assist dropouts

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

WASHINGTON D.C. — There is $105 million in federal funding available to support YouthBuild, a job training and educational opportunities for at-risk youth aged 16-24, who have previously dropped out of high school, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said this week.

“It’s truly a wonderful program that gives struggling young people the means to get well-paying jobs and to build a better life for themselves and their families,” Gillibrand, D-N.Y., told the media Wednesday afternoon. “It’s especially needed now to help grow our economy and rebuild communities in the wake of the pandemic. The effects of these challenges can follow these kids for the rest of their lives, resulting in higher unemployment rates, lower incomes and adverse physical, and mental health outcomes.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1