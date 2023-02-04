United Way beings 2023 campaign

ROCHESTER — This year’s United Way campaign is seeking a bigger impact as the region continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes announced the launch of its 105th Annual Campaign, titled “Better United,” on Friday. The organization also announced that Jim Reed, President and CEO of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, would take on the role of 2023 Campaign Chair.

