ROCHESTER — This year’s United Way campaign is seeking a bigger impact as the region continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes announced the launch of its 105th Annual Campaign, titled “Better United,” on Friday. The organization also announced that Jim Reed, President and CEO of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, would take on the role of 2023 Campaign Chair.
“Now, more than ever, we must come together as a community and tackle some of the issues and health care challenges made worse by the pandemic,” Reed said in a news release. “By supporting the community together, the impact is far greater, benefiting everybody.”
For the 2023 campaign, all new and increased donations to United Way’s Community Impact Fund will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to a total of $100,000, through an Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Challenge Grant.
Last year’s campaign was also particularly successful.
Frank Hamlin III, the 2022 Campaign Chair and CEO of Canandaigua National Bank, announced that the 2022 Make Way for Good campaign raised $17.9 million, combined with additional United Way grants and initiatives for a grand total of $35.8 million for the community.
n Annual Campaign — $17.9 million.
n Community grants and initiatives — $12.7 million.
n ROC the Day — $1.1 million.
n Other giving — $4.1 million.
“Giving back to our community is who we are and who we have always been,” Hamlin said. “We are proud to announce 2022 set a record at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust for giving thanks to our United Way partnership.”
The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes serves a six-county area including Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties.
The organization encourages community members to donate during their workplace campaign, or online at unitedwayrocflx.org/give.
Organizations can host a United Way campaign by emailing campaign@unitedwayrocflx.org. There are many ways to give to our community with United Way, including year-round volunteer opportunities.
For more information about United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes, visit unitedwayrocflx.org.
