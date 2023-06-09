GLOW-region Assemblymembers Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, and Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, are denouncing proposed legislation known as the Clean Slate Act that would automatically seal criminal records after a predetermined period.
Byrnes, Hawley, and members of the Assembly Minority Conference on Thursday called on Gov. Kathy C. Hochul and legislative leaders to reconsider a reported agreement to enact the legislation (A.1029-B) before the end of this year’s legislative session.
“This measure will single-handedly make the review of convicted felons’ history much more difficult, inherently increasing threats to public safety,” Hawley said in a statement. “I don’t understand why this is the issue that has dominated the Majority’s focus at the end of our legislative session for 2023 when we’re in the midst of an affordability, public safety and immigration crisis.”
“For a victim of crime, the slate is never wiped clean, so the favoritism shown to former convicts astounds me,” Hawley said. “I call on my colleagues in the Majority to reject this proposal wholeheartedly.”
The legislation, according to the text of the bill, “Provides for automatic sealing of certain convictions after a certain passage of time from either imposition of sentence, release from parole or probation, and if the defendant does not have a current charge pending; excludes certain offenses; permits access by certain persons.”
Byrnes, a former Rochester court judge with three decades of law experience, said it is crucial that Albany lawmakers get the bill right before enacting any sweeping, automated changes to criminal record-keeping or how background checks are performed.
“Proponents of this measure have cited the new law in California and laws in other states, but it’s important for the public to know that these laws are all very different,” said Byrnes. “What is being proposed here in New York is not the same as what is on the books in California, and that new law is already causing concerns with public safety and the economy as businesses continue to flee downtowns. As part of the greater Rochester regional economy, it’s difficult to think about what any further criminal problems would have for our region, not to mention the public safety concerns this bill presents.”
Byrnes said that the California law does not apply to convictions, only arrests, and that the California attorney general’s office must go through its records to find persons eligible for having their records sealed. The bill proposed in New York Would automatically seals the records of felony, misdemeanor and traffic infractions.
These are major distinctions, Byrnes said in a news release.
New York’s legislation would prevent nearly all criminal activity from appearing on background checks, with a few exceptions, according to Byrnes.
Criminal records would appear if someone were trying to purchase a firearm, applying to work as a police or peace officer or seeking employment with children, the elderly, the disabled or another vulnerable population and that position required a fingerprint background check.
Byrnes said she is adamantly opposed to the bill and is discouraged that lawmakers across the aisle are using the end of session to prioritize “a pro-criminal platform” instead of working on any of the other priorities of the state.
“People are suffering financially. Most of the state is under a cloud of smoke. People don’t feel safe because of heightened crime,” Byrnes said in a statement. “These are issues we should be addressing. But, instead, Albany is putting criminals before citizens. Right to the very end.”
Hawley represents the 139th Assembly District, which includes parts of Erie, Genesee, Monroe, and Orleans counties. Byrnes represents the 133rd Assembly District, which includes Livingston County and parts of Monroe, Ontario, Steuben and Wyoming counties.