‘GLOW Best of the Best!’ celebrates area favorites

Everyone has a favorite – a favorite pizza shop, place to get a cup of coffee, a local band, civic club, roofer or place to work out.
And we want to know what your favorites are.
The Daily News and The Livingston County News are launching the “GLOW Best of the Best!” contest to highlight popular businesses, foods, drinks and people of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
“The contest is a way for readers of our papers to build community and show support for area businesses,” said Ben Beagle, regional editor of both papers.
“Longtime readers of The Daily News may recall our ‘Best of’ contest from years ago. It was a lot of fun for readers, and a lot of work for staff, which had to count paper ballots by hand. This new contest takes advantage of improved technological capabilities to increase the number of categories, but make the tallying of votes easier,” said Beagle.
Another change: readers will have an opportunity to nominate local businesses in various categories – one of three phases in the contest, which will also include voting and the listing of winners.
Nominations begin June 20 and will run for two weeks.
To get you started, an introduction to the contest appearing on page B8 of today’s paper lists more than 160 categories under consideration. If we’ve missed a category, there are instructions for how users can enter a category for consideration.
Nominations will be accepted through Second Street Platform, an audience engagement software program. As the nominations come in, we will be able to show them on the contest and all the nominations will go to the voting process. There will be first-, second-, and third-place winners for each category.
Voting opens July 9 and will run for two weeks, ending on July 23.
The nominating and voting processes will be done digitally.
The print editions of The Daily News and The Livingston County News will publish promotions for the contest and a “GLOW Best of the Best!” special section will be published to announce the winners. The special sections are scheduled to appear Aug. 24 in The Livingston County News and Aug. 26 in The Daily News. The sections will later be available online.
Contest promotions will also appear on the papers’ digital platforms with links on thelcn.com and thedailynewsonline.com and on Facebook.
The digital promotions can easily be shared by businesses that get nominated or their supporters to help generate votes.
The new contest format will allow for a broader reach, allowing more people to participate and more people to connect with the nominated business. It will also allow businesses to receive many more nominations, which could lead to more votes. Businesses will be able to promote and direct voters to their business.
Participants may vote once a day, per category.
Readers and business owners are encouraged to participate in this year’s contest, which highlights and promotes area business – an important aid to our local economy and community.
“The contest presents opportunities for everyone,” Beagle said. “It can drive more readership to the paper, viewership to the website, and to the businesses’ websites. It’s a way for the paper to help build community among our readers and local businesses, and continue to be a part of your family.”