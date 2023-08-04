BATAVIA — In the decade it’s taken place on the streets of Batavia, the GLOW Corporate Cup has pulled in about $200,000 for the GLOW YMCA. Corporations and organizations, represented by over 700 runners in Thursday’s 5K/10K Run/Walk, contributed to that total.
“It’s great to see so many individuals and groups representing the GLOW region tonight and I’m glad Genesee County can host this for the 10th year in a row,” County Manager Matt Landers said before the race started on Richmond Avenue. “The GLOW YMCA is a trusted partner in the community. We’re all excited to see the progress going on, on Main Street here in Batavia, of the new Healthy Living Campus. Proceeds from this event go directly towards the mission of the GLOW YMCA, which includes youth development and healthy living in the GLOW region.
Steve Tufts, Corporate Cup race director, said there were over 700 runners and walkers in Thursday’s race.
“It’s hard to say, at this point, if all of them finished yet this year,” he said after the race. “Everyone that finishes here today is a winner. Look how hot it is. They’re running, they’re walking and they’re doing it for the Y.”
Standing near Tufts on Ellicott Avenue after the run/walk was GLOW YMCA CEO Rob Walker.
“This is our 10th year, so we’re very proud of what this does for the YMCA and the community,” Walker said. “(It) specifically provides scholarships. If someone walks in any of our GLOW (Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming county locations, which is where my service area is, and they can’t afford child care, swim lessons, membership, this race supports the funding of that. It’s a really important part of our mission that no one’s turned away due to their inability to pay.
Walker estimated that the Corporate Cup has raised about $200,000 total over the 10 years it’s been held. He said the YMCA, as an association, has raised about $140,000 and given out more than that.
“We underwrite some things, too. We do get some grants that are program-specific, but overall, this (the Corporate Cup) is an important part of what we do.”
The GLOW YMCA CEO said the volunteers for the annual Corporate Cup deserve credit.
“There are 60 volunteers from the community that help keep the traffic flow safe, intersections, food, organization of all the sponsors,” he said. “I do want to give Steve Tufts a lot of credit. He’s been race director for the 10 years. He makes this go very smoothly, safely.”
John Riter, senior resident director of Merrill Lynch’s Batavia office, and Merrill Lynch.
“This was actually their brainchild of an idea of how to help the community,” Walker said.
Later, while participants hung around their businesses’ or organizations’ tents, the awards were presented. Aside from the individual awards, Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service, based in Batavia, received the first-place team trophy and also the Corporate Cup for 2023. The top three teams were determined by the combined times of their top three individual racers.
Bontrager had a team total of 56:35. Its top three times were by Zak Jantzi, 17:16; John Bruggman, 17:59; and Abby Jantzi, 21:20. The second-place team was Genesee Valley BOCES in 1:04:55, with top times from John Schnitter, 18:12; Samantha Walker, 22:04; and Lisa Nixon, 24:39. The third-place team was Liberty Pumps in 1:05:12. Its three fastest times were by Jacob Cone, 19:16; Nathan Balduf, 22:30; and Bryson Tobolski, 23:26.