ALBANY - Municipalities in the four-county GLOW region will receive more than $15.2 million from New York state to aid in the rehabilitation of replacements and culverts, Gov. Kathy Hochul said this week.
Genesee County will receive about $4.7 million for the rehabilitation and replacement of bridges and culverts.
Livingston County has been awarded about $2.78 million, Orleans County about $3.78 million and the town of Albion about $1.4 million. Wyoming County was awarded $2.9 million.
The distribution of the funding is as follows, Hochul said in a press release:
Genesee County
n $1.252 million for the replacement of the Rose Road bridge over Bowen Creek.
n $1.243 million for the replacement of the Silver Road bridge over Little Tonawanda Creek.
n $1.095 million for the replacement of the Colby Road culvert carrying the tributary to Crooked Creek.
n $1.113 million for the replacement of the Dry Bridge Road culvert.
Livingston County
n $615,000 for the rehabilitation of the Gibson Street bridge over Mill Creek.
n $943,000 for the rehabilitation of the White Bridge Road bridge over Canaseraga Creek.
n $1.23 million for the replacement of the Carney Hollow Road culvert carrying the tributary to Carney Hollow Creek.
ORLEANS COUNTY
n $1.295 million for the replacement of the Route 279 bridge over Beardsley Creek.
n $1.535 million for the replacement of the Groth Road bridge over East Branch Sandy Creek.
n $952,000 for the replacement of the Eagle Harbor Road culvert carrying the tributary to Otter Creek.
TOWN OF ALBION
n $1.038 million for the replacement of the Phipps Road culvert carrying the tributary to Otter Creek, Orleans County.
WYOMING COUNTY
n $1.773 million for the replacement of the Exchange Street/Route 31 bridge over Stony Brook.
n $1.135 million for the replacement of the Welch Road culvert carrying the tributary to Beaver Meadow Creek.
The money is part of more than $516 million in enhanced assistance for 141 local governments to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts while supporting resiliency and sustainability in every region of the state. This funding is provided through the state’s BRIDGE NY initiative.