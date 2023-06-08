BATAVIA — The wildfire smoke enveloping Western New York showed no sign of letting up Wednesday as people endured yet another hazy day.
Area residents woke up to a surreal atmosphere — orange skies in some places, green-gray in others, as an air quality advisory will remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. tonight.
The smoke and smell may stick around a few more days as it drifts south from Quebec due to a coastal weather pattern.
“There’s a big storm system off the coast of New Brunswick,” said forecaster Dan P. Kelly of the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “The circulation around it is bringing stuff in from the north. That’s going to persist and very slowly move out of the area.”
The storm system’s circulation is counter-clockwise and the winds will last “through Friday, at least.”
Residents and organizations continued to experience the effects that began in earnest on Tuesday.
Mercy Flight was among those affected.
“As we look through the window, we have much-reduced visibilities than what we normally would have this time of year,” said Flight Director Dennis Crandall. “We’ve got certain minimums we need to adhere to — visibility and ceiling minimums ... We’ve had visibilities down less than a mile at times throughout the area depending when and where it is, in combination with fog.”
Mercy Flight typically operates under visual flight rules, Crandall said. That involves a minimum of 2 miles of visibility and sometimes more, depending on the terrain and surroundings.
The smoky conditions kept helicopters on the ground at times on Wednesday — similar to what the air ambulance service experiences during rain or snowstorms, but with no accompanying precipitation in this instance.
Crandall was speaking from Mercy Flight’s headquarters in Buffalo.
“We’re at the airport just looking across the runway and it looks pretty murky out there,” he said.
Besides the smoke on Wednesday, Mercy Flight was dealing with some fog in the Southern Tier. Crandall said he didn’t know if they were related.
The smoke continued throughout the afternoon and forced some cancellations elsewhere.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday the air quality in Warsaw was listed as “unhealthy,” according to the Wyoming County Health Department. The air quality index for Orleans County had reached the “very unhealthy” level.
Numerous school and organizations canceled Wednesday events as a result, while the Ag Day planned for today at Perry Central School was postponed out of “an abundance of caution.”
The worsening air quality statewide prompted a warning from Gov. Kathy Hochul, who recommended that school districts statewide cancel all outdoor activities.
“The bottom line is this: if you can stay indoors, stay indoors,” she said. “This is detrimental to people’s health.”
She said the state’s 1.4 million asthma sufferers are at higher risk of serious complications with the air quality as poor as it is currently, and said there may be complications for people fighting a COVID infection or long COVID symptoms.
Air quality in the state, as tracked by Breezometer, shows that air quality around the state is largely “very unhealthy”, with the air around the eastern Lake Ontario shoreline to Syracuse reporting as “hazardous” throughout Wednesday.
“We’re encouraging people to check the air quality in their zip code, they can go to airnow.gov,” she said. “And again, we’re trying to encourage everyone to stay inside, and stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks, and if you have a mask, the N95 is considered to be effective in protecting people from this.”
Health officials warn that breathing in such contaminated air, which is primarily filled with fine particulates that can infiltrate lung tissue and enter the bloodstream, can be difficult and can pose health risks like cancer and lung disease if a significant amount is inhaled.
“My administration has been in contact with the cities of Syracuse, Rochester and New York,” Hochul said. “I support their decisions and the decisions of other districts who suspend outdoor school activities, and strongly urge those who have not yet done so to follow suit.”
U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer on Wednesday requested that the federal Environmental Protection Agency partner with New York to monitor air quality.
“I will continue to carefully monitor this situation and make sure the EPA keeps in close contact with state and local officials who might have concerns or questions about the smoke, its impacts and its trajectory,” he said. “I encourage all New Yorkers, especially those most vulnerable to unhealthy air quality, to follow public safety alerts, take precautions and stay safe.”
In remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer warned that the fires, which started earlier and spread faster than average wildfires in Canada, are another example of climate change and its impacts on the environment.
“These Canadian wildfires are truly unprecedented, and we cannot ignore that climate change continues to make these disasters worse,” he said. “Warmer temperatures and severe droughts mean forests burn faster, burn hotter and burn bigger.”
Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand on Wednesday sent a letter to the Chief of the U.S. Forest Service, Randy Moore, requesting that he prepare to help the Canadian government fight the fires. The Canadian Fire Service has reportedly been stretched thin in responding to all the fires dotting the province of Quebec and city of Ottawa.
“I urge the U.S. Forest Service to proactively work with the Canadian Forest Service on fire suppression and mitigation tactics to prevent any damage to life or property to citizens of the United States,” she wrote.
In a rare advisory, the New York State Department of Labor’s Division of Worker Protection also released an announcement encouraging employers located in regions with air quality health advisories to limit outdoor work and activities that require exertion. Industries with workers who may be especially susceptible the Canadian wildfire smoke exposure include farming and agriculture, construction, landscaping, highway maintenance, and other fields that require outdoor heavy-exertion labor.
(Includes reporting by Alex Gault and Chris Brock of the Watertown Daily Times.)