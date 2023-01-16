GLOW with Your Hands adds healthcare event

The success of GLOW With Your Hands has spawned a new specialized version, GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare, event in March.

As its name suggests, the event will focus on the healthcare industry. The original GLOW With Your Hands connects GLOW-region students with representatives from manufacturing, agriculture, skilled trades and food production.

