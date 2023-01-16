GLOW with Your Hands adds healthcare event

The success of GLOW With Your Hands has spawned a new specialized version, GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare, event in March.
As its name suggests, the event will focus on the healthcare industry. The original GLOW With Your Hands connects GLOW-region students with representatives from manufacturing, agriculture, skilled trades and food production.
The new event, slated for March 24 at Genesee Community College in Batavia, is in response to requests from school counselors, students, and healthcare officials – the latter noting the trouble they are facing in hiring and retaining quality staff in rural communities.
The goal of GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare is to help bridge the gap between employers and future potential healthcare professionals.
“This event will directly connect students and educators from 28 GLOW school districts with career professionals from a wide array of healthcare and other science-related employers through hands-on experience that will showcase the skills needed in these fields along with pathways into them that offer good return on investment,” said Angela Grouse of the Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce. “Students in grades 8 to 12 will rotate through four sessions that include a nursing presentation with interactive demonstrations, a career workshop (physical therapy, surgery, dentistry, vet and vet tech laboratory science and more), a college/training/career fair and a first responder forum.”
More than 700 students are expected to attend, said Karyn Winters, director of the Genesee County Business/Education Alliance and co-chair of GLOW with Your Hands: Healthcare.
The event will allow students “to connect with healthcare businesses, organizations, and post-secondary education and training providers through hands-on activities to learn about in-demand, rewarding jobs in healthcare and science related fields in our region and the pathways into those careers,” Winters said.
The healthcare industry has suffered considerably during the post-pandemic era, struggling to secure adequate levels of staffing causing a shortage of employees. The challenges are particularly acute in rural areas.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 13% from 2021 to 2031. Rural communities in the GLOW region are especially vulnerable with considerable difficulty accessing healthcare. Remote geographic locations, small size, an aging population, limited workforce, and a physician shortage pose a unique set of challenges for rural hospitals and health centers. The COVID-19 pandemic intensified healthcare workforce challenges, which has led to significant staffing shortages and increased healthcare worker burnout.
“...Mental health professionals, nurses, technicians and more are in high demand and limited supply,” said Grouse. “GLOW region employers need and want to connect with the emerging workforce to develop a pipeline of future workforce that will begin to assist with addressing this challenge. When students begin to consider careers in the healthcare industry, they are drawn to what they know - nursing, physician’s assistant, dentist, doctor, physical therapist. GLOW With Your Hands: Health care is designed to share with students that there are many more opportunities than just those they are familiar with, similarly, there are many different pathways into these fields that come with a variety of different levels of cost.”
The healthcare event will address critical needs in the community while showing students healthcare opportunities available to them and at what cost.
“Students can explore now at no cost to them and cast a wide net to find the career that aligns their skills and interests with the competencies and dispositions required in the professional path they seek,” said Grouse. “The second is to provide our medical providers with access to the emerging workforce to share their brand and the tremendous opportunities within their organizations.”
The GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare event continues to seek sponsors for the event with expenses expected to total $25,000 to $30,000. Thus far, donations and sponsorships have raised $21,000. Expenses will cover student meals, transportation and promotional materials.
For more information about how to donate or become a sponsor, contact Sponsorship Coordinator Chris Suozzi at csuozzi@gcedc.com or call (585) 343-3866, ext. 11 or contact Winters at kwinters@geneseeny.com or call (585) 343-7440.
Attendance for the GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare event requires pre-registration by schools and vendors.
For school registration information, contact Justin Dueppengiesser, school engagement coordinator at duepp@wycobec.org or call (585) 786-5001.
For more information about GLOW with Your Hands: Healthcare visit www.glowwithyourhands.com.