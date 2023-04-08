BATAVIA — As it sees various renovations to its building finish up, the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!) is looking to expand in the two counties, Executive Director Gregory Hallock told Genesee County this week.
“During 2022/2023, we have plans to begin a capital campaign to open a new space in Medina, expand upon the space we currently have in Batavia and add a cultural garden,” Hallock said in his report Monday to the Human Services Committee. “We will continue to build on the relationships we have forged and establish new ones through our arts education initiatives, workshops, events and outreach. Our accomplishments of
2021/2022 make our members, board of directors and dedicated staff excited about supporting thriving and diverse arts in Genesee and Orleans counties.”
Committee member Gordon Dibble asked whether GO ART! has any space it uses outside of the building at Seymour Place.
“Right now, we partner with the YMCA here and also in Orleans County to provide programming in those spaces and we partner with the Hoage Library in Orleans County,” Hallock said. “We have a space secured in Medina, but there’s a lot of work to do before it’s more than secure to have that space.”
GO ART!’s home at Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. GO ART! is hoping to have more activities at its building, Hallock said.
“We’re to the point now that at times, our space being historical, it’s scary to do some of the programming we do there in the sense of damage and stuff like that,” he said. “We are trying to get a space that, if paint gets on the floor or on the wall, it’s OK and we’re not freaking out because it got on something it shouldn’t have gotten on.”
THe executive director said GO ART! applied to the National Endowment for the Arts for money for a cultural study for the eight counties of Western New York.
“We should be finding out this month if we got the funding to do that and then start figuring out what the portions will be ...” he said.
Hallock said GO ART! is trying to a work on a shortcoming it currently has. Only 12% of its income comes from programs and fundraising. The executive director said some people may think it’s amazing that the organization is 88% grant-funded.
“It is, but at any point, we could be in trouble as a result of that. We are actively trying to find ways to self-sustain with our programming,” he said.
GO ART! is trying to figure out what campaigns to use to help people understand that its pricing is dramatically lower than outside this community.
“We get grants to make everything a lot less expensive. People think that (events) are expensive, but we now partner with RIT and do animation programming,” he said. “Right now, we are talking with Rochester City Ballet, that feeds into New York City Ballet, about bringing “The Nutcracker” out here. We are also working ... to bring an opera out here every year.”
Hallock said GO ART! is finding grants to make performances like these affordable for people in the community.
“We’re hoping that we can do it for $40 or less, where anywhere else, it would be $100 or more,” he said. “We are really trying to apply for the grants, but more to sustain our programming than to sustain us as an organization.”
Hallock said building renovations are near completion. In the past year, two bathrooms were remodeled and two galleries installed, including the permanent Mason Gallery.
“We have installed a new HVAC (heating, ventillation and air conditioning) system throughout the entire building, allowing zoned temperature control, helping to preserve and protect the art within the building,” GO ART! said in the report. “Batavia High School students, teachers and community artists painted murals in the kitchen, while local artist, Dan Butler, painted a community mural on the back of the building. All galleries were given a fresh coat of paint, and we added a garden lounge, Emma’s Garden Lounge, in the front foyer.”
Rounding out the year, a stagefor small performances was installed in the Tompkins Bank of Castile Main Gallery.
“I’m waiting on a final grant, that I will hopefully hear this month that we can get all of our renovations done, get our roof fixed, get everything that needs to be done there,” he said.
The executive director said GO ART! is actively looking to expand.
“We are in talks with organizations in Orleans County to expand there and to expand here (in Genesee County),” he said. “We are really excited about what we are able to accomplish and do now.”
When he began as executive director, Hallock said, he was the only GO ART! employee.
“Now I have 17 employees, so we jumped dramatically there as well,” he said.
