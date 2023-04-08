GO Art! seeks expansion

Mark Gutman/Daily News GO ART! held a creative arts camp on Wednesday. Kids used recycled and reusable supplies donated by Genesee Chorale. Rivers Fanara, age 6, completes his masterpiece, titled "Water Pumer."

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — As it sees various renovations to its building finish up, the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!) is looking to expand in the two counties, Executive Director Gregory Hallock told Genesee County this week.

“During 2022/2023, we have plans to begin a capital campaign to open a new space in Medina, expand upon the space we currently have in Batavia and add a cultural garden,” Hallock said in his report Monday to the Human Services Committee. “We will continue to build on the relationships we have forged and establish new ones through our arts education initiatives, workshops, events and outreach. Our accomplishments of

