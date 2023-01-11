BATAVIA — Anyone driving down Ellicott Street in Batavia around 3:30 p.m. would have seen a police envoy escorting the first cell for the new Genesee County Jail.

Settled on a flatbed, the grey cell was already built and will be put into its new home near County Building No. 2 on West Main Street Road Friday morning.

