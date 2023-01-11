BATAVIA — Anyone driving down Ellicott Street in Batavia around 3:30 p.m. would have seen a police envoy escorting the first cell for the new Genesee County Jail.
Settled on a flatbed, the grey cell was already built and will be put into its new home near County Building No. 2 on West Main Street Road Friday morning.
The public should be alert when driving, walking or riding as approximately 100 oversized loads will travel down Route 63 to Route 5 to reach their destination, county officials said. It is anticipated that the deliveries will be staggered over the next two months.
Keep an eye out for escort vehicles as the trucks will need adequate space for turning and should not be crowded for the safety of all travelers, officials advised.
The 184-bed jail will include four pods of jail cells, an inmate intake and processing area, and an administration area. For a pod, the plan is to have a set of cells, than a day yard, then another set of cells on the other side. A grassy or stone area will be between sets of pods.
The new jail will be located county jail near County Building No. 2 at 3837 W. Main Street Rd. in Batavia. It will replace the existing jail that has become outdated and obsolete.
