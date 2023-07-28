In light of today’s heat advisory, in effect until about 8 p.m. for counties including Genesee and Orleans, health officials in Genesee and Orleans counties say there are several cooling centers in the area.
Residents should be mindful of the hours of operation at the cooling center locations and are encouraged to call ahead of time, said GO Health Public Health Educator/Public Information Officer Kaitlin Pettine.
Orleans County cooling centers are Hoag Library in Albion, Lee-Whedon Memorial Library in Medina, Yates Community Library in Lyndonville and the Orleans County YMCA in Medina.
Genesee County centers include Byron-Bergen Public Library, Corfu Public Library, Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion, Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia, Woodward Memorial Library in Le Roy, Salvation Army of Batavia and the Office for the Aging (ages 55 and older).
Residents can find locations, addresses, phone numbers and days/hours of operation of cooling centers by visiting https://on.ny.gov/3DvDbNR.
Pettine says that to beat the heat, residents should:
n stay hydrated with water, avoid sugary beverages. Don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink;
n limit outdoor activities, especially midday when the sun is hottest;
n wear lightweight, light-colored, loose fitting clothes;
n stay in air conditioned buildings as much as possible. If your home is not air conditioned, visit a cooling center or spend time in public facilities that are air-conditioned and use air conditioning in vehicles.;
n take cool showers or baths to cool down;
n check on friends and neighbors;
n limit use of stove and oven – it will make your home hotter.
Overall, those going to the Genesee County Fair this week have appreciated the cooling stations, said Pettine.
“They have been well-received and used by many people, such as those that were under duress of heat as well as those that were not. There have been multiple instances where someone was experiencing more severe heat exhaustion, which required the use of the air conditioned mobile unit,” she said. “Our intention is to promote awareness around heat exhaustion and dehydration so we believe the setup is worth it for preventative and remedial purposes for residents during the fair.”