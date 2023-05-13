BATAVIA — The athletes and law enforcement representatives went from table to table at Tully’s Good Times restaurant, acting as “celebrity waiters” while raising money for Special Olympics New York.
Special Olympian Richard Johannes said at one point Wednesday evening, the athletes had raised $185 in donations.
“I have set a goal today. Our goal is $1,000,” he said. Johannes said he was confident the athletes would meet the goal.
Interacting with the customers at Tully’s is one of the things Johannes likes about Law & Orders Night.
“I like to say, ‘Hello, my name is Richard Johannes and we’re here today to help raise money for the Special Olympics athletes,’” he said. Johannes said they talk to customers about the ways to donate to Special Olympics and talk about the medals they’ve won as athletes.
About donations, Johannes said he always tells Tully’s customers, “Don’t rush. We are in no hurry.”
When it comes to Special Olympics, Johannes said he swims and plays floor hockey and golf. He earned the medal he wore around his neck for being in the 50 backstroke a couple of weekends ago at Geneseo Central School.
“Next weekend, we’ve got Super Regional competition all the way in Webster,” Johannes said.
Fellow athlete Justin Newbern said he got the medal he was wearing from freestyle swimming.
“I have more!” he said excitedly.
Newbern said he previously took part in a similar fundraiser at an Applebee’s in another community. He bussed tables and helped out, and handed out programs, he said.
“This is my first time in here, though,” he said of Wednesday’s benefit at Tully’s. “I love doing this stuff.”
Newbern said he swam for Special Olympics in the State Games. Aside from the freestyle, he was also in relays and swam the butterfly.
State Police Sgt. Matthew Witkowski said there were four Special Olympics athletes helping in Batavia.
“They just try and raise money so they can go and compete in their events. It goes toward whatever funds they need to make sure that happens,” Witkowski said. “We’re trying to get as much as we can. Everyone that we talk to, they’ve been very generous and we get a great response from the patrons here,” he said. “The athletes are the ones that make the difference.”