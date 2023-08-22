MURRAY — A “very good ending.”
That’s what Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke said after an intensive search for a missing woman Monday afternoon.
Bourke said his department received a call about 12:30 p.m. that Linda Donavan had wandered off Carton Road and was last seen in a wooded area.
K-9 Otto was deployed along with members of Emergency Management Services, state police and DEC k-9 units, a Niagara County Sheriff’s bloodhound and a Niagara Sheriff’s helicopter.
Carton is a remote road bordered on both side by huge swaths of woods, swamp and Sandy Creek.
The Niagara helicopter finally located Donavan about a quarter mile off the road, walking in a swampy area.
“They hovered until sheriff’s deputies in off-road vehicles were able to get to her,” he said. “The victim was transported out of the area to the road and checked by Murray Joint Fire District EMS and Monroe Ambulance.”
He said Donvan was in good health and was reunited with her family.
“It was a very good ending to a story that could have had a tragic conclusion,” Bourke said.
Bourke thanked all the first-responders who assisted during the search and rescue.