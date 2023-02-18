Pavilion Middle-High School seniors Zack Tillotson, Lauren Kingsley and Karlee Zinkievich signed the banner this week — the banner the school got for the trio’s 2022 Top Cut Beef Contest victory.
For coming up with a dish called Gopher Gordita Crunch, they won first place in the program of the New York Agriculture in the Classroom and the New York Beef Council.
Pavilion family and consumer science teacher Jennifer Stringer said the contest sent an email in late December which she forwarded to Middle/High School Principal Dr. Sheila Eigenbrod.
“It was over the break. I read it in my living room and was jumping up and down, and my family was like, ‘What are you doing?’ Stringer said this week of her reaction to hearing about the win.
The three students had to wait until they returned from the holiday break to find out about their triumph.
“I only told Dr. E (Eigenbrod). I sent her an email right away. We figured when we got back from break, we would surprise them,” Stringer said. “I printed out a piece of paper with their faces on it that said, ‘First place’ — I put it in an envelope. I said that this was in my mailbox and it said, ‘To the seniors of my class.’ I pretended it was something in my mailbox that I had no idea what it was. Then they (the three students) opened it and they were jumping up and down. I surprised them.”
Tillotson, Kingsley and Zinkievich said the surprise worked. Kingsley said she was confused when she first saw what was in the envelope.
“When I opened it, I was like, ‘What is this?’” she said, seeing their pictures on the piece of paper. “Then, it said ‘First place.’ I said, ‘Oh my goodness!’
It was their first time competing in the contest.
“Basically, we had to make a bunch of slides showing what our product consisted of,” Tillotson said.
Kingsley said the three of them first had to come up with a healthy recipe.
“We had to use beef, obviously,” she said.
Stringer said the recipe the students created had to fit within the nutritional guidelines of the school’s lunch program.
“They had to come up with a beef-center recipe. There’s a lot of components to it, actually,” she said. “They have to do a whole cost analysis, so they find out the unit cost for one serving, then they have to come up with a price for that. They also have to come up with three marketing components, so they need three advertisements as well. The logo name, they have to come up with that, too.”
Kingsley said the cost analysis was probably the hardest part of the project to do.
“You buy things. It’s not necessarily in bulk, but bigger. Then you have to figure out, just for one serving of that, how much. You just have to break it down. That was kind of hard, because they’re smaller numbers.”
Tillotson said everything has to fit in a budget.
The students had about three weeks to get their project ready, including about 40 minutes each day during class.
“We kind of all helped each other out throughout the slides,” Tillotson said.
Zinkievich said the three of them took part in each part of the preparation.
“We split it up and then if we needed help, we would help each other,”
Kingsley said that on one slide, one of them would do one thing and then he or she would do something else on another slide.
“Then we would switch. We would do a different slide,” she said. “There were three of those (slides), so we came up with those together.”
The students did not have to go anywhere to compete, but submitted their project right at school.
“We took pictures of it and sent it in to them (contest officials),” Zinkievich said.
The students submitted everything to Stringer and she sent it to the appropriate people involved with the contest.
“Everything is submitted electronically, so they just have to turn it in. They turn it into a PDF and it gets submitted through New York Ag in the Classroom,” she said.
As to what the students’ first place finish meant, Tillotson said, “We won this banner and also $250 to go to anything within the program.”
The school also won a George Foreman Grill.
Within the school, Stringer had two classes in which students got into groups and worked on projects. There were at least five projects turned in to Stringer.
“Last year, I know it was about 62 participants that we competed against,” Stringer said. “It’s a statewide contest. The deadline this year was Dec. 2 and then the winners were announced Dec. 22.”