Pavilion Middle-High School seniors Zack Tillotson, Lauren Kingsley and Karlee Zinkievich signed the banner this week — the banner the school got for the trio’s 2022 Top Cut Beef Contest victory.

For coming up with a dish called Gopher Gordita Crunch, they won first place in the program of the New York Agriculture in the Classroom and the New York Beef Council.

