Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul. Mike Groll/Governo's Office/TNS

ALBANY (TNS) — Environmental groups, after praising much of Gov. Hochul’s climate-related budget policies, are up in arms over an 11th hour attempt in the state budget bill to overhaul how New York measures methane emissions.

The governor is reportedly pushing to include legislation in the state’s already-late spending plan to make the change, which proponents say would spare New Yorkers higher energy bills.

