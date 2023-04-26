ALBANY — A state budget appears to be on the brink of completion, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, although she admitted lawmakers are still not completely in agreement over some policy details included in the spending plan.

Speaking in the Capitol’s Red Room, standing in front of a vacant conference table she said was used for budget negotiations, Hochul told reporters progress is being made on the fiscal year 2024 spending plan.

