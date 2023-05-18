GPS locates stolen car in Lockport
BATAVIA — Police used a GPS tracking system to find a car that was stolen from the parking lot of a gas station last week, city police said.
Michael E. Loveless, 59, of Webster allegedly stole the car while the other was inside the store May 10.
Police used the GPS to track the car to Lockport, where Lockport police stopped the car and took Loveless into custody. He was later turned over to Batavia police.
Loveless was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail pending an appearance in court next week.
— By Scott DeSmit