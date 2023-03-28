Man gets three indictments

Fotiathis

BATAVIA — A Genesee County grand jury has filed three indictments against a man for a series of crimes in September, November and February.

Jarrod K. Fotiathis, 27, who has no known address but had lived previously in Le Roy, is charged with multiple crimes during that period, including one that involved a citizen arrest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1