BATAVIA — A Genesee County grand jury has filed three indictments against a man for a series of crimes in September, November and February.
Jarrod K. Fotiathis, 27, who has no known address but had lived previously in Le Roy, is charged with multiple crimes during that period, including one that involved a citizen arrest.
The first indictment charges Fotiathis with fourth-degree grand larceny, conspiracy, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification.
Fotiathis and his girlfriend, Julie R. Richardson, 31, are accused of stealing a credit card and money from a man. The two attempted to buy items from a store in Batavia before running when police arrived.
A citizen stopped Richardson. Fotiathis later turned himself into police.
In a second indictment, Fotiathis is charged with two counts of grand larceny, petit larceny and conspiracy for allegedly stealing a woman’s wallet and two debit cards in November.
The third indictment charges him with second-degree identity theft and petit larceny for using a debit card belonging to another woman and making purchases totaling $670.77. He also stole an Amazon Fire Stick, the indictment says.
He is to be arraigned in County Court at a later date.
Richardson has not been indicted.
She was jailed last week, however, after she repeatedly failed to appear in court to answer similar charges.
