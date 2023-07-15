ATTICA — A total of $62,825.89 will help fund animal care and upgrades at the Wyoming County SPCA.
The allocation from the New York State Companion Animal Capital Project Fund is meant to support improvements to animal shelters and humane societies statewide. Uses include construction, renovation, and expansion projects.
“These improvements will enhance animal care and health and help ensure adoptions for New York’s unwanted and neglected shelter animals,” said President Julie Calvert of the Wyoming County SPCA board.
The grant is in its fifth round of distribution with $7.6 million awarded to 21 applicants statewide.
“We are so grateful to be one of the 21 applicants to be awarded funding,” Calvert said. “The grant readiness process started back several years ago with the foresight of previous and present board members. Money needed to be raised, saved and placed in a capital improvement account allowing the Wyoming County SPCA to meet the grant requirement of dollar-to-dollar matching funds. The shelter completely relies on donations from our community.”
An assessment of the Wyoming County SPCA Shelter’s facility at 808 Creek Rd., along with its procedures, was conducted earlier this year by Cait Daly, a consultant for the Companion Animal Care Standards Act. The work helped determine what’s needed by the shelter to meet new standards of care.
The shelter building is more than 40 years old and was converted from a day care facility 20 years ago. Board members, volunteers, and staff were led by Dr. Catherine Lawson, a volunteer grant writer and Wyoming County SPCA board member, as they met earlier this year to discuss the assessment and prioritize shelter needs.
“We continue to raise money to help with capital improvements that are so needed at this shelter... We’ve ‘made do’ over the years, but the property requires significant improvements to meet the new requirements of the New York State Companion Animals Act,” Lawson said. “Our grant request was relatively minimal for some key capital improvements, as we did not have a deep capital improvement fund to provide a more significant match. So, we opted to look at some basic infrastructure, such as fixing the driveway/parking area, replacing the more than 40-year-old building’s roof, and purchasing new cat condo cages that meet required guidelines from the American Society of Veterinarians.”
The grant application was approved in May. The awarded funds will assist the Wyoming County SPCA to be in compliance with upgraded feline living space standards and office equipment.
According to Executive Director Alycia Baran of the Wyoming County SPCA, capital improvements would not be possible without additional donor funding. The total cost of the capital improvement project is $125,651.79, which appears to be gravely needed funding.
“Under required guidelines, we need to have improved computer equipment, a new printer, and network connections, which we also included in the grant,” Lawson said. “The grant isn’t expected to begin until after August. As a result, the shelter’s leadership opted to move ahead with critical improvements to address a serious drainage/flooding issue on the property, replace the rotting front entrance stairs, replace lighting fixtures in animal areas, and remediate black mold in the basement/dog kennel area.
“In the future, we hope to set up an animal surgical unit in the shelter to allow our veterinarian to conduct basic examinations of incoming animals and provide low-cost spay/neuter clinics for our local community,” she continued. “We also hope to provide better handicapped access to the building, improve the dog kennel/caging/outdoor yard area, and eventually seek a larger property and building to support the growing mission of this shelter.”
To achieve future improvements, the shelter intends to seek additional grant monies and donations toward a capital fund.