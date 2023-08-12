BATAVIA — County legislators are considering accepting a $10,000 grant to continue to help address radon levels in homes, followup the Health Department says is open to any residence.
Public Health Director Paul Pettit said the grant, which the county has accepted in the past, would be partly for the purchase of radon test kits the county would give to homeowners. Anyone who resides in Genesee County can contact the Health Department at (585) 344-2580 ext. 5555 to make an appointment to receive a test kit. At this time the only criteria is that the home must be located in the county.
The county Human Services Committee this week supported accepting the grant. If the county Legislature accepts the grant, it would be the second year the county has done so. The five-year grant is distributed at $10,000 per year. The funding is for the New York State Indoor Radon Program.
Twenty-five percent of the grant funding is for the purchase and distribution of test kits, said The rest is dedicated to education and promotion, said Genesee and Orleans County Health departments Public Information Officer and Director of Health Promotion Kaitlin Pettine.
“All homes within Genesee County are at risk of having high levels of radon. According to the New York State Department of Health, the towns with high radon levels in the basement are Byron, Bergen, Pembroke, Batavia, Stafford, Le Roy, Pavilion, Bethany and Darien, with Stafford being the highest,” she said. “The towns with high radon levels on the first floor are Batavia, Stafford, Le Roy, Darien and Bethany, with Stafford and Darien being the highest.”
Any home that has an indoor radon screening level greater than 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter) is considered to be higher-than-normal level, Pettine said. Radon is the No. 1 natural cause of lung cancer and is a leading cause of lung cancer in general, along with tobacco use.
“Any home, new or old, whether it has a basement or is built on a slab, can have high radon levels. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can enter your home through cracks in the foundation, walls, joints, dirt floors, opening of sump pump, in well-water supply and from gaps around suspended floors and pipes,” she said. “This colorless, odorless gas results from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water underneath homes and other buildings.”
Pettit said during Monday’s Human Services Committee meeting that the department usually tests a residence going up the stairs into the house because that’s where the air flow would be coming up most of the time.
“There’s different tests. There’s short-term tests, there’s long-term tests. If a short-term test comes back high, we usually recommend people the long-term test,” he said.
The long-term test is usually done over a month or two. It gives a better idea of the exposure over time compared to the short-term test.
“There’s different locations we want to test, where people are spending a lot of time,” Pettit said. “Some of the concerns may be, if they have a finished basement or a ‘man cave’ in the basement, where you’re down there a lot and you have high levels. That could be a problem over time, if you’ve lived there 20, 30 years.”
Committee member Gordon Dibble asked if a home can become positive for radon after being tested and found to be negative.
“It could change over time, but you’re capturing what’s going on in the bedrock, in the area, in the gas. We typically should be very consistent over time,” Pettit said. “That’s why we do the longer-term testing. We usually find higher results in the winter, when everything is closed up.”