BATAVIA — Federal money is now available to help the owners of properties which sustained significant damage during the Christmas blizzard that dumped a historic amount of snow across western and northern New York.
Announced by Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandiagua, on Wednesday, the United States Department of Agriculture and Small Business Administration have made funds available for homeowners, farmers and small business owners whose buildings were damaged by the snow and wind.
The blizzard that hit Western New York and the North Country between Dec. 21 and 26 of last year dumped feet of snow across the state and caused prolonged blizzard conditions. Nearly 70 people in Buffalo and western New York died, and across the U.S. and Canada, 106 deaths were recorded.
The blizzard paralyzed portions of Genesee and Orleans counties, while Wyoming County also experienced some of the storm’s effects. Whiteouts, drifting snow and abandoned vehicles made highways impassible, with hundreds forced stay wherever they could, whether nearby businesses or hastily-established emergency shelters.
The blizzard was described as a “once in a generation” storm.
Now, the federal government has established two grant programs, one for homeowners in need of home repairs run by the USDA, and another for families, businesses and farms that had uninsured losses caused by the storm run by the SBA.
To qualify for the home grant from the USDA, the home has to be located in Genesee, Wyoming, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Oneida or Chautauqua counties. It will provide up to $40,675 in assistance to repair storm-damaged homes.
For the SBA’s grant, the building has to be located in Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. This program has already offered more than $5.8 million in loans for nearly 200 businesses and residents in western New York.
The applicant has to have been the owner of the home, building or business when the storm occurred.
The blizzard has sometimes been referred to as “Winter Storm Elliott” although the designation isn’t official.
“Winter Storm Elliot devastated western New York, causing severe damage to family homes, farms and small businesses in addition to taking the lives of nearly 70 of our neighbors,” Tenney said. “These federal loans and grant programs will assist our community as we rebuild from this severe storm.”
Details about the USDA home repair grant can be found at rd.usda.gov/page/rural-development-disaster-assistance.
Details about the SBA loan can be found at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/.