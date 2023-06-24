BERGEN — An innovative effort has helped enhance Byron-Bergen Central School’s nature trail.
The district had joined the Lifting Our School Community Challenge last year. It secured funding to begin a revitalization and maintenance project for the nature trail.
Using the provided funds, students in Byron-Bergen High School’s Home Maintenance and Repair class were able to create new trail signage, including a welcome area and trail markers throughout the woods.
Junior Brody Baubie acted as team leader with the guidance of teachers Marc Palmer and Jay Wolcott. Baubie created scale models and identified necessary materials and techniques for his designs to take shape.
“This has been a good learning experience for me,” Baubie said in a news release. “It helped me see and overcome challenges, problem solving, and finding resources.”
Baubie is interested in carpentry work and plans to study construction management after graduation. The welcome kiosk he designed includes a roof and sitting area.
The new trail map signage was geolocated and digitally designed by Buildings & Grounds Manager Roger Caldwell and technology teacher Marc Palmer. It will be displayed in Baubie ’s welcome kiosk.
Printing of the map signage was donated by Tom Chapell at Visual Impact Graphics in Byron.
Throughout the years, the Byron-Bergen Nature Trail has been maintained by several groups and individuals, including district employees community members. In the spirit of paying tribute to all of those who have helped to make the trail what it is today, the district hosted a grand repoening ceremony in June.
“A big thank you to Roger Caldwell and the Byron-Bergen Grounds Crews as well as our technology teachers and students for their hard work making the trails fresh and inviting,” said Superintendent Pat McGee. “Thank you also to our team of staff Wellness Champions for their organization and planning of the project.”
The community is invited to enjoy the Nature Trail during day light hours and dogs are welcome outside of school hours. The trail entrance is located behind the Elementary School and is visible from the road leading back to the softball field and soccer stadium.
The Lifting Our School Community Challenge is aligned with internationally recognized initiative “The Lift Project,” created by award-winning educator, researcher, and well-being expert Dr. Darren Morton). The Lift Project was designed to help individuals live a happier life by providing tools and tips.