Innovative agribusinesses have less than a month to enter the fifth iteration of the Grow-NY food and agriculture business competition.
Grow-NY uses food and agriculture innovation to strengthen the economy and grow jobs in a 22-county area that includes Central New York, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions and hosts more than 40 percent of New York’s 33,438 farms. Applications for the upcoming competition are due by June 15.
During its first four years, the competition has garnered applications and interest from more than 1,000 businesses in 41 states and 47 countries.
“The fifth round of the Grow-NY agribusiness accelerator will help to build on the incredible success of earlier competition winners whose entrepreneurial ideas are fueling economic growth in upstate New York,” said Hope Knight, Empire State Development president, CEO and commissioner. “These innovative companies have attracted significant investment throughout the Grow-NY region and around the world, and I can’t wait to see what the next crop of selected, forward-thinking entrepreneurs will bring to the table.”
In all, 79 finalists have been selected to date, with 28 winners, including Craft Cannery of Bergen, sharing $12 million in startup funding as well as mentorship and networking benefits. Craft Cannery was the recipient of a $500,000 second prize in 2022.
Winners are required to commit to operating in at least one of the 22 Grow-NY counties for at least 12 months and must agree to a “pay-it-forward” provision in the form of an equity agreement.
Each year, finalists are awarded a top prize of $1 million, two $500,000 prizes and four $250,000 prizes, for a total of $3 million in awards. The competition is funded by Empire State Development through its Upstate Revitalization Initiative and administered by Cornell’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement.
“As New York’s land-grant university, Cornell is dedicated to sharing research and discoveries with communities across our state and worldwide,” said Benjamin Z. Houlton, the Ronald P. Lynch Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “We are proud to support the Grow-NY competition and the innovation it brings to New York state – a highly dynamic and diverse agricultural leader. Our partnership with Grow-NY underscores our mutual commitment to sustainable food systems that tackle New York’s biggest challenges.”
The startup competition has garnered applications and interest from more than a thousand businesses in 41 unique states and 46 countries outside of the United States over the last four years.
“The Grow-NY food and agriculture competition helps to boost our upstate economy and spread the word that New York State is a great place to make some of the best, freshest, most innovative products in the world,” state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in a news release.
In 2022, 20 finalists from around the world pitched their business plans to a live audience and panel of judges in Syracuse. More than 1,200 people registered for the fourth annual Grow-NY Summit, which included panel sessions, inspired by the 2030 Project, that were led by Cornell expert faculty and industry leaders.
Last year judges awarded the grand prize to ProAgni, a startup that offers a range of supplements and feeds for livestock that lowers methane emissions without the use of antibiotics, decreasing a producer’s environmental footprint. Past Cornell-affiliated winners include Ascribe Bioscience, AvantGuard (formerly Halomine), Candidus, Capro-X, Combplex and Craft Cannery.
Year Two grand prize winner, set up and staffed an R&D facility at a poultry farm in Central New York, and is working with technicians in collaboration with Syracuse University to expand its technology. Year Three grand prize winner, Every Body Eat, is on the shelves of Whole Foods Market stores around the United States, while $500,000 Year Four winner, Hempitecture, recently became the first company to open an industrial hemp manufacturing facility in the U.S.
In addition to emphasizing innovation and scalability, the Grow-NY program is focused on drawing more diverse leaders to the region by reaching communities that have historically been left out of the innovation economy. In 2022, 75% of the 390 applicants included a founder from an underrepresented minority group, and 38% included a female founder.
“After four rounds of the competition, the Grow-NY effect has resulted in the addition of hundreds of new jobs, the revitalization of commercial space, the development of agrifood infrastructure and the follow-on of more than $82 million in new investor activity, lifting the critical ag sector throughout the region,” said Grow-NY program director Jenn Smith. “It goes beyond the startups in our portfolio, and beyond even the food and farming communities, to boost businesses small and large throughout the region.”
Judges will base award decisions on five criteria:
n Viability of Commercialization and Business Model – the potential for the entrant to generate revenue and maintain a cost structure that allows for a competitive and sustainable business, demonstrate technological readiness, or innovate to fulfill its value proposition;
n Team – demonstration of a level of cohesion, completeness, diversity, and readiness within the team of founders, employees, and advisors; inclusion or plans for inclusion of employees and advisors from communities that have historically been excluded from the innovation economy, such as women and minorities;
n Customer Value – the degree to which the entrant is providing something for which customers are willing to pay, and addressing a substantial market;
n Food and Agriculture Innovation – the extent to which the entrant is pushing what’s considered state-of-the-art in the food and agriculture industries, and contributing to Upstate New York’s status as a global leader in innovation in these
markets;
n Growth - ability to generate significant growth, as measured and assessed by employment and revenue growth and the potential for returns and liquidity for equity holders; and
n Regional Job Creation – the potential for creating high-quality jobs in the Grow-NY footprint and relevance to the existing food and ag ecosystem.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. ET on June 15.
In August, up to 20 finalists will be selected to enter a mentoring and business development phase, running from September to November. Finalists will pitch their ideas and business plans at the Grow-NY Food and Agriculture Summit, Nov. 14 and 15 in Binghamton. Seven winners are expected to be announced in Binghamton.
–––
To learn more about the Grow-NY competition, visit www.grow-ny.com.
To learn more about the Cornell Center for Regional Economic Advancement, visit http://crea.cornell.edu/.
Cornell Center for Regional Economic Advancement Photograph