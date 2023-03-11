GV BOCES students finish bootcamp

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsThis group of Genesee Valley BOCES students was part of the three-day Cornell High School Food Processing Bootcamp this year, which included a Thursday field trip to Yancey’s Fancy.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

BATAVIA — A three-day Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) program, with the goal of getting students ready for a career in food processing, has wrapped up and at least some of the students said they enjoyed the experience.

Bradley Burdett of the Attica Central School District said the students learned about food safety and how ice cream and yogurt’s made.

