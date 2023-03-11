BATAVIA — A three-day Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) program, with the goal of getting students ready for a career in food processing, has wrapped up and at least some of the students said they enjoyed the experience.
Bradley Burdett of the Attica Central School District said the students learned about food safety and how ice cream and yogurt’s made.
“I liked the manufacturing process and the high-tech area of that. I’ll either go into automated systems, like mechatronics and stuff — assembly line work, but making the assembly line itself — making automated machines,” he said.
Burdett said he is in a program with Maris Systems Design and will continue in that program this summer.
Pembroke Central School District’s Karli Houseknecht is in a co-op with Tambe Electric. Of the bootcamp, she said, “We talked about milk composition and then ... just anything involving the process of making milk into things, and vegetables.”
Eric Rautenstrauch of Attica Central said the group went on a field trip Thursday to Yancey’s Fancy in Corfu.
“We watched the whole process of how they make it from milk into cheese and all the flavors and everything else,” he said. “It was unique. I had never been to a food-processing plant before. Just to see the process, it’s very intricate. It was fun.”
Rautenstrauch said he is thinking about pursuing opportunities in lab work — down to the microscopic level, making food safer for everyone else.
Ryan Galland, of Attica Central said he liked getting to see the cheese melt in the Yancey’s Fancy steam room.
“The goal of this program is to connect career-ready high schoolers with local food processing companies,” said Cornell University Dairy Foods Extension Team Dairy Processing Specialist Anika Gianforte. “Western New York and Genesee County are full of food processors. We think this is a great opportunity to connect students with those really great, high-paying jobs and careers in the food-processing sector.”
Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Vice President of Business & Workforce Development Chris Suozzi said most of the seniors were seniors in a career focus.
“It allows them exposure into the food and dairy processing industry,” Suozzi said. “At this event, we had a lot of management from O-At-KA Milk Products and Upstate Niagara, HP Hood, as well as Yancey’s Fancy and Nortera (Foods), which was formerly Bonduelle. You see a lot of interaction throughout the three days with that management team and, of course, Cornell doing what Cornell does best — talk about food safety and talk about these industries and these career paths.”
The boot camp was in its second year this year. In its first year, there were a dozen students, Suozzi said. In the second year, there were 27.
“We’ve learned, from last year, what worked well and obviously we applied it to this year,” he said.
The students are part of the Genesee Valley BOCES program. Attica and Alexander Central School districts were well-represented, as were Batavia and Pavilion, among others, Suozzi said. Participants received a “Cornell Food Processing Certificate,” which will give them an advantage when applying for jobs.
“We’re going to definitely do it a third year,” he said. “Myself and Anika were the original planners of this event. We’re working with BOCES, of course, and all our school partners.”
