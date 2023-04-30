BATAVIA - If Terry Smith wants to put the letter “A” on his new garage, as a longtime University of Alabama Crimson Tide fan whose dad was born and raised in Alabama, he’ll have plenty of time to do so.
In the meantime, he and his family now have a new house at 50 Oak St. in which to get settled, thanks to the staff and volunteers with Genesee County Habitat for Humanity. Many of them were with Smith Saturday morning as Habitat dedicated the house.
“I know this means a lot to Terry, It means a lot to all the volunteers and everybody that’s put time and effort into this home, specifically,” said Arielle McVay, president of the Genesee County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. “This is our 26th build, so that’s a huge accomplishment for us. We couldn’t do it without any of you guys - the board as well, too, for your leadership to get us to our 26th home.”
Smith said he and his three children will live in the home. He has a 19-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 20 and 15.
“It feels great. I’m still shocked that it’s here. It’s been awhile - four or five years, something like that,” Smith said of the time it took to get through the process and have a finished home.
Smith said they’d been living on Pearl Street in Batavia. He said he helped with some of the building of this house.
“It turned out really good. When I first started, it was like a hollow shell. You could see from the downstairs up to the upstairs. To see how it looks now, it’s amazing to me,” he said. “I just thank Habitat and everybody that had a hand in helping me get to this point. God, he helped me along the way. I know it was a trial to get to this point. I pushed through and kept going.”
Smith said he and his family would probably start moving in this week.
Genesee County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jaylene Smith-Kilner said Habitat’s mission is to take God’s love and put it into action.
“We do that by bringing people together to build homes, community and hope,” she said.
Turning to Smith, she said, “Terry, I want to thank you. You’re an inspiration. All our homeowners are an inspiration. The world can be really dark at times. You provide that hope. You had some challenges going through this process. We moved at a glacier movement sometimes, but we’re here, standing in your home today, I’m super-proud of you. Congratulations on that to you and your children.”
Marianne Newmark of the USDA Rural Development Loan Processing Center in Syracuse said the partnership between Rural Development and Habitat has been great.
“It’s been a great relationship over so many houses. I can’t even remember how many we’ve done,” she said. “Our vision really is for not only creating housing for folks, but sustainable housing that they can own.”
The “sustainable” part is really USDA Rural Development’s passion, Newmark said.
“You can put people in a house and if they don’t have the tools to move forward and sustain that housing on their own, then it’s really not helping anyone, all the way up and down - the companies, the individual, the homeowners. That sustainable part is the key.”
USDA’s involvement in the process includes the mortgages it provides. USDA also requires a homebuyer education piece, so homebuyers understand their mortgage, what goes into their payment and how to save for the future.
“We do low-interest-rate loans ... to really help people be able to have an affordable housing payment. We do that all the time and we love partnering with Habitat for that,” Newmark said. “Habitat takes these houses and makes them beautiful and really renovates them to the point where these homeowners don’t have to worry about, ‘Oh no, I just bought this house and I have to do so much work on top of my mortgage payment.’ They (Habitat staff and volunteers) take a lot of that stress away at the beginning and also give them those tools, which I love.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.