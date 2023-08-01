ATTICA — Susan Moeller Mazmanian stood on the upper tier of the small park at Market and Main streets during a rainy Saturday morning.
She looked down at the crowd gathered around a newly-installed clock dedicated to her parents, Hans and Rosemarie Moeller.
“I’m going to call this my happy hour clock,” she said.
Happiness, she said, was what her parents were all about.
About 100 people attended the dedication of the clock, which was installed in June.
Village workers helped Attica Lions Club with the installation after the club was able to raise about $14,000 from memorials to the Moellers.
Hans died in October 2020 at age 93. His wife of 70 years died in December 2021. She was 94.
The Moellers met in Germany, survived World War II and traveled to America in 1950. All of their belongings were lost on a ship to the U.S.
The couple settled in Attica. Hans Moeller joined the Army during Korean War but was quarantined for two years after he contracted tuberculosis.
Mazmanian said her parents were able to thrive despite their constant struggles early on, thanks to the community of Attica.
The Moellers founded Hans Moeller Jewelers in 1955.
The community, Mazmanian said, helped the business thrive.
“Everybody came to celebrate all their happy times because that’s what mom and dad were all about,” she said. “Once all that awfulness was behind them, never again did they want sadness, and they wanted all of you to be happy and I think they did a really good job. And if you weren’t there to give them rides and help them translate German to English, think of all the things they had to overcome just to make it.”
Happiness, she said, was “their goal in life.’
“So I hope whenever you drive by, you’re going to think of a good memory,” she said.