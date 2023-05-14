ALEXANDER — Joanne Laney might be considered the perfect mom.
She’s strong, loving, patient and ready for any kind of fun with her children, grandkids and beyond. But what do you get for the mom who seemingly has everything?
That’s why a helicopter made a quick orbit of her property Saturday afternoon before touching down on her lawn for a Mother’s Day weekend surprise — allowing her to fulfill her longtime dream of flying in one.
“It’s because Mom is totally awesome,” said Kate Laney, one of her nine children. “She’s 93 years old and needs nothing material. And she’s super-frugal. She’s always had a helicopter ride on her bucket list.”
Joanne has never been one to sit around. She was born in Pennsylvania and met her husband Larry when he was in the Army.
They got married and raised a family. She did all her own gardening, sewing and baking — the kind of mom who enjoyed riding a zip line out over her pond and splashing into the water into her 70s.
“I have this awesome picture of all her grandkids in the water below, waiting for her to come off the zip line,” said Jody Laney, one of her daughters-in-law. “She’s definitely fun.”
Larry died in 1997 and Joanne had to trade in her four-wheeler for a golf cart a few years ago, but she still likes staying busy. And she always has cookies made for her kids and grandkids. “She’s just a wonderful Mom,” Kate said. “To think she was born in 1930. To think of all the changes she’s gone through, and she just goes with the flow.”
Her son Joe got the ball rolling on the helicopter ride about two months ago, Kate said. All her children chipped in and pooled their money for the flight.
They invited family and friends for an ostensible gathering and then surprised her with the helicopter. She rode in a golf cart out the waiting whirlybird and was helped aboard.
Family members snapped photos and took video as the helicopter lifted off and flew east over the rolling hills.
It returned about 30 minutes later, flying low over the gathering and her house before touching down again. Its engine slowly idled and Joanne climbed out for more photos and videos.
“Were you scared?” one of her children asked. “No,” she responded lightly.
Nearly all of Joanne’s children were at the gathering. Her son Mike died in 2021 and her son Tom couldn’t make it Saturday, but those attending otherwise included daughter Patricia (Gary) Collins, Steve (Cindy) Laney, Joe (Jody) Laney, Kate Laney, Sue (Joe) McPherson, Matt (Lori) Laney and Rosie (Russell) Radziej.
Besides Alexander, her children now live as far away as Colorado, Texas and Minnesota.
True to form, Joanne enjoyed the flight. Her route took her above the Pavilion and Warsaw areas before returning.
“I loved it,” she said a few minutes after landing. “I’ve always wanted to fly in a helicopter. I’ve been in big planes and little two-seaters but never a helicopter.”
Was it a surprise? “Yes, are you kidding?” she responded. “These kids — my kids — are full of surprises. They’re always pulling something. They had a party for me a couple years ago when I turned 90.”
What’s it like being a mom to all her kids? “It’s different,” she said. “It was fun.”
And with that, she was back with her children again for another round of photos together with the helicopter.