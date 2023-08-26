The Ghost Riders began forming in the winter of 1993 as an outlet for a group of local musicians who wanted to establish an authentic country/Americana band.
They wanted to be a band “with great purpose,” recalled founding member Bill McDonald.
Within a few months the not-yet-named Ghost Riders would play its first show. Within a year the group released its first CD recording, “Any Time, Any Place, Anywhere.”
But band members likely could not have imagined that 30 years on the Ghost Riders would be still kickin’, still pickin’ - to borrow a phrase that was the title of the band’s 2000 CD, one of nine it has released.
“The years together speak volumes,” said McDonald, who, along with Bill Pitcher, the bass player who joined in the group’s formative months, are the group’s longest tenured players.
“It’s important for us to be a small part of the local history,” McDonald said, noting that the band is “grateful for the success we’ve achieved and to all who supported us on our road and the joy we see on audiences’ faces during our shows.”
Those shows included a concert earlier this week at the Attica Gazebo, part of the village’s summer concert series, a show Friday at Jackson Square in Batavia, and Sunday afternoon’s concert at Batavia Country Club where the group will celebrate 30 years of music. A number of former members, frequent guests, and collaborators are expected to join the Ghost Riders on Sunday.
Unwavering purpose
And while the band’s lineup has seen players come and go through the years, the purpose that McDonald referenced in the band’s formation has been unwavering.
“We kept getting gigs ...,” said Pitcher. “We just kept booking; as long as we could keep booking we kept playing and the gigs were fun. We liked the way we sounded and we fostered a country sound for people who wanted to hear that type of music and dance to it. We wanted people to get up and dance, and we were successful.”
The Ghost Riders sound is characterized by original songs - both McDonald and Pitcher write - presented in a traditional country sound, devoid of today’s contemporary pop influences.
“We were hard core; that’s one of our words,” Pitcher said. “We played music from the heart. We believed in what we were playing and anyone who played in the band had to feel that way.”
McDonald would add that “lots of good luck and a bit of hard work” were also instrumental in the band’s longevity.
“We were serious about what we had in mind from the beginning,” McDonald said. “We wanted to remain local to perform for the most part, record, and to keep the business that was coming in.
“We were offering authentic country and Americana music, quality sound and entertainment,” he continued. “Our style was what we cut our teeth on. It was danceable, easy on the ears, and a style for all ages to enjoy. Working on our trade full-time and as much as our style would allow was the purpose.”
The band forms
There is a lot of local musical history wrapped up in the band, which has seen generations of musicians come on stage, including many Pitcher family members. Bill Pitcher’s brother, Roger, known as “Uncle Rog,” his sons Adam and Tim, his grandson, Clayton, and more recently, a granddaughter, Maddie, have all played with the Ghost Riders.
Officially, about a dozen area musicians have called themselves “Ghost Riders” through the years. Another half-dozen musicians have regularly appeared with the Batavia-based bands, and numerous others have played as guests.
Both, McDonald and Pitcher were established on the local music scene when Ghost Riders was forming. They even shared the same nickname, “Wild Bill,” which often led to them being confused for each other. (The identity problem was solved with the formation of Ghost Riders. Pitcher, who is a couple years older than McDonald, deferred “Wild” to the younger Bill and assumed a new nickname “Mild Bill.”)
“Wild Bill” McDonald, 74, earned his moniker touring the south and southwestern United States in the 1970s and 1980s playing gigs with his bands Wild Bill and the Buffalo Yankees and The Buffalo Road Show, wherever they could get them. Occasionally, they would share stages with the likes of Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, artists who inspired the Ghost Riders style. McDonald was known for his songwriting, unique vocalizing style, and an intense onstage presence.
Bill Pitcher, 76, was a popular English teacher in Batavia. He had been playing guitar since his youth, both with his father and other bands, including for two decades as rhythm guitarist The American Countree Four, which by the early 1990s had morphed into Bulls-Eye.
McDonald was back in Batavia by the winter of 1993, planning to take time off the road to write songs, play instruments and work full-time jobs while raising his family.
That’s when McDonald was approached about forming a new band. The musicians, all well known and established in the region, talked about the music they would play and who they would want in the band. Many of the musicians had played together in other bands.
The Ghost Riders began taking shape with McDonald, Jimmy “Steel” Duvall, a pedal steel guitar player who was living in Victor and now calls Texas home (he still plays more than a dozen shows a month); guitarist Brian Graziaplena of Batavia, bass Jim Palumbo of Batavia, and drummer Jim Symonds of Rochester. Graziaplena would later decide to continue working with a Buffalo group (though he would later rejoin Ghost Riders), and was replaced by guitarist Larry Merritt of Batavia, who had played in both of McDonald’s bands and whose musical tastes encompassed classical to blues, rock to country. When Palumbo moved to Florida, the band invited another longtime musician, bass Bill Pitcher, to join them. Pitcher’s band, which at times had included Graziaplena and Merritt, was in the process of disbanding.
The outlaw bent
By April the band - McDonald, Pitcher, Duvall, Merritt and Symonds - played its first show at Confetti’s, a country bar in the Genesee Country Mall.
The name came months later when, during a jamboree at the South Byron Rec Hall, someone in the band had the idea to hand out slips of paper to the audience to solicit suggestions for a name. Among them: Ghost Riders, which appealed to the group.
“It clicked; it was like we were out there, we were doing it,” Pitcher said.
The Ghost Riders would often close its shows by playing “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky.” The old country ballad was popularized by The Highwaymen, a group featuring outlaw country artists Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. Those artists had influenced the look and sound of The Ghost Riders. The song was licensed and on The Ghost Riders’ first CD, “Any Time, Any Place, Any Where,” released in 1995.
“It’s got a twang to it. It’s the outlaw bent,” Pitcher said. “We loved Willie and Waylon, Johnny Cash, Merle (Haggard) and all the hard-core country guys,” Pitcher said.
As months passed “we were feeling good vibes from listeners and each other,” McDonald said.
That led to McDonald and Pitcher forming a business - Wild & Mild Music - to secure gigs for the band, and manage the band, its music and recording projects.
“We both had past experience in previous bands we performed with so we figured two heads would be better than one and a partnership in business was in order,” McDonald said. “We both have shared many business duties for the band and still do to this day.”
Looking ahead
As that success grew, the Ghost Riders became a staple of many summer concert series. They’ve played across Western New York at festivals, private parties and special events that they created, such as a flatbed tour to senior housing facilities in Batavia, and The Ramble, a musical showcase and reunion for area musicians.
“A lot of the audiences that I get to play in front of, it’s a blessing,” Pitcher said. “I think they wish they could have as much fun as the musicians are having.” Looking back, McDonald wishes the legacy of the Ghost Riders to be one in which “we gave to ourselves and the folks we’ve entertained, some joy, good music and a genuine fun experience.”
“I would say standing the test of time, keeping the group fresh and the entertainment professional was truly worthy of the many smiles and a few tears of joy,” McDonald said. “That’s what stands out to me.”
Sunday’s concert, McDonald and Pitcher said, will offer a snapshot of the Ghost Rider’s career. But they are not yet ready to ride off into the sunset.
“We will try and keep ourselves in shape and continue to do some shows in the future as long as time allows,” McDonald said.
Pitcher ends with a story from his aunt, who always called him Billy. “She said, ‘Billy, you have a gift and a talent and you should always use it and share it with people,’” he said, taking a long pause as he remembered his aunt. “And I’ve always done that.”
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: Ghost Riders 30th anniversary gathering of “Musicians, Fans and Friends.”
WHEN: 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27.
WHERE: Batavia Country Club, 7909 Byron Rd., Batavia
ADMISSION: Free.
IF YOU GO: The event includes a chicken barbecue. A full bar and snack bar will be available. Picnic tables are available, and concertgoers may bring their own chairs.