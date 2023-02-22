BATAVIA — A new member and, in a way, a longtime member — that’s what Batavia Rotary has with this week’s induction of Dr. Gretchen Hawley.
Hawley was inducted into the club Feb. 14, continuing a family tree that stretches back to the club’s founding, Batavia Rotary said in an announcement. Her great-grandfather, Warren W. Hawley Jr., was one of the club’s charter members in 1919 and served as club president in 1924. He was also honored for 60 years of perfect attendance in 1979.
Her grandfather, R. Stephen Hawley, was club president in 1966, Her father, Theodore P. Hawley, was club president in 2009. Other relatives who have been Batavia Rotarians include Warren W. Hawley III, her great-uncle, and Assemblyman Stephen M. Hawley, her uncle.
“What makes Gretchen’s membership unusual is the fourth generation. That’s what really distinguishes her,” Rotary member Gregg McAllister told The Daily News Friday. “Growing up in a Rotary family, she’d been involved in activities. When she said she understood the volunteerism and the community service, she really did. When Rotary used to do musicals annually ... that longtime Batavians would remember. We did ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ Her father was on the stage crew and she was one of the Munchkins. That was a direct participation on her part at a young age.”
Gretchen Hawley, whose business is The MSing Link, lives in Batavia with her husband, Jeff Brezinsky. MSing Link is an online Multiple Sclerosis wellness program geared toward helping people with MS learn exercises and strategies to walk better, improve their strength, and feel more confident.
She said she and her sisters attended Rotary meetings as guests with their dad and grandfather since they were kids.
“Even back then, I enjoyed the feeling of being part of something bigger and coming together with our local community to make changes. My dad was very involved and eventually became the president. His commitment and trust in Rotary stuck with me,” she told The Daily News. “I always had a sense that when I was in a position to volunteer, I’d want to become a member with Batavia Rotary Club.”
In 2019, she decided she was in a position to volunteer, about one year after launching her business.
“I was in a solid place and had control over my schedule and how I spent my time, meaning I’d be able to attend the week-day meetings as well as other fundraisers and events,” she said. “Back then, I was still living in Boston and volunteered in other ways, like with the Boston Special Olympics, but planned on joining Rotary when I moved back home to Batavia, which I knew wouldn’t be too long. Fortunately, since my business is mostly virtual, I was able to move while still helping my clients.”
Gretchen moved back to Batavia in November 2019. She said her intent was to start volunteering shortly after that.
“But when COVID hit, it pushed my start time back by a few years. Throughout the years, I also volunteered with Rotary at the county nursing home, ringing the Salvation Army bell during the holidays, and others,” Gretchen Hawley said.
McAllister said those interested in becoming club members fill out an application and meet with Rotary’s Membership Committee. Members can attend the club’s weekly meetings either in-person or on Zoom.
Locally, the Batavia club makes multiple contributions to the community, such as $18,000 in college scholarships to area students each year, said President John McGowan.
Rotary is also contributing $250,000 toward the Healthy Living Campus under construction on Main Street, a joint project for the YMCA and United Memorial Medical Center.
Most recently, Rotary has offered a $150,000 matching pledge for the renovation of the local hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, McGowan said.
