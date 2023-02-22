BATAVIA — A new member and, in a way, a longtime member — that’s what Batavia Rotary has with this week’s induction of Dr. Gretchen Hawley.

Hawley was inducted into the club Feb. 14, continuing a family tree that stretches back to the club’s founding, Batavia Rotary said in an announcement. Her great-grandfather, Warren W. Hawley Jr., was one of the club’s charter members in 1919 and served as club president in 1924. He was also honored for 60 years of perfect attendance in 1979.

