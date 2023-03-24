Assembly members Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, and Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia have joined a coalition of assembly members and district attorneys from across the state and on both sides of the political aisle, to call for an end to the ”Raise the Age” law that has been in place in New York since 2018.

The law was designed to keep 16 and 17 year olds who are arrested for violent felonies from being convicted of those felonies by keeping their cases in family court rather than the Youth Part of the Superior Court.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1