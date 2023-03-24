Assembly members Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, and Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia have joined a coalition of assembly members and district attorneys from across the state and on both sides of the political aisle, to call for an end to the ”Raise the Age” law that has been in place in New York since 2018.
The law was designed to keep 16 and 17 year olds who are arrested for violent felonies from being convicted of those felonies by keeping their cases in family court rather than the Youth Part of the Superior Court.
The felonies that fall under this category range from sex to weapon offenses and making terroristic threats. This law has provided a loophole for more organized crime by providing an incentive to recruit adolescents into their fold, Hawley said, as their sentences often end up being lighter and their records sealed in family court. Hawley wants to close this loophole.
“Violent crime is violent crime, plain and simple, and if adolescents are going to commit violent crime they must face consequences,” Hawley said in a statement. “It’s an unfortunate feedback loop that kids are being indoctrinated into criminal activity because of the way the law is written to leave them facing minor consequences, and it falls to the state government to close that loop before more people get hurt.”
Under legislation introduced by the Assembly members, all violent felony offenses would be remanded to the Youth Part of Superior Court instead of having their case considered in Family Court, among other reforms.
“Essentially, this will reverse the negative impact Raise the Age has had on families, businesses, communities and individuals. While no one ever wanted Raise the Age to hurt the teenagers advocates aimed to protect, it did. Gangs and drug dealers have been preying on them for recruits, and we’ve seen it right here in our own area,” said Byrnes. “From carjackings to the violence in and around Rochester, we all have been impacted because there is no accountability. Bail reform is bad enough, but Raise the Age took away permanent records, it gave anonymity, it supported that revolving door for criminal behavior. It has to be reformed, and it should be done now.”
Byrnes, a former judge in Rochester, said it is crucial any criminal justice laws are clearly defined. She said the existing Raise the Age statute lacks clarity, particularly in the example of “aggravating” circumstances standards. This is the defining standard wherein it is decided whether a defendant is processed in either the Youth Part of Superior Court or family court.
This distinction is essential, according to Byrnes, because data collected since Raise the Age was first enacted in 2018 has shown a sharp drop off in how young adult offenders (those 16- and 17 year olds affected by Raise the Age) are convicted as opposed to an increase in arrests. For example, in 2021 only 257, or 8.6%, of 3,303 adolescents arrested for a felony received a felony conviction. Those arrested include 112 cases of homicide, 80 cases for sexual offenses, 587 cases for firearm offenses, 691 cases for robbery, 213 cases for burglary and 20 cases for making a terroristic threat.
Of the remaining cases, 83% were moved to family court, according to data provided by Byrnes and Hawley from the state Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Those arrested include 112 cases of homicide, 80 cases for sexual offenses, 587 cases for firearm offenses, 691 cases for robbery, 213 cases for burglary and 20 cases for making a terroristic threat, the data said.
“This law treats the offender as the primary victim rather than those who are afflicted by the committed crimes,” Hawley said.” It is wrong to continue operating this state in this way. We must repeal Raise the Age.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.