BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley, along with his Assembly Republican colleagues, is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to convene an extraordinary legislative session to address the statewide migrant crisis.
More than 100,000 migrants have arrived in New York and communities and localities are struggling to keep up with this recent influx, Hawley, R-Batavia, said in a news release. He believes a special session would help to implement much-needed reforms such as instituting background checks for incoming immigrants and giving municipalities the ability to choose whether they want to take in migrants.
“Right now, our state is experiencing one of the largest migrant crises in the country, with little support from the federal government,” Hawley. said. “Migrants are being shipped upstate from the city and our communities are helpless to do anything. A special session is needed to provide relief for our state and hold our leaders accountable.”