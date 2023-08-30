BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley has denounced the state government’s recent decision to require background checks for all ammunition purchases in New York.
While the current system allows for free customer background checks for firearm purchases, the initiative would hand over this duty to the New York State Police, Hawley, R-Batavia said in a news release. Once this new system goes into effect, customers will be charged an additional fee of $9 for firearms and $2.50 for ammunition in order to cover the cost of a background check.
Hawley is disappointed the state government is once again disregarding New Yorkers’ Second Amendment rights.
“This new plan to require background checks for ammunition purchases is completely outrageous,” Hawley said. “Not only does this infringe on our Second Amendment rights, but they’re making responsible, law-abiding gun owners foot the bill. Actual criminals are not going to go through the process of doing a background check and pay an additional fee on top of that. This will only deter law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional rights.
“As New Yorkers, we shouldn’t have to worry about career politicians in Albany picking away at our rights piece by piece,” he continued. “As your assemblyman, I’ll do everything within my power to make sure our Second Amendment rights are safe and secure.”
Assemblyman Steve Hawley represents the 139th Assembly District, which includes parts of Erie, Genesee, Monroe, and Orleans counties. For more information, visit his official website.