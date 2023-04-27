Steve Hawley decries late state budget

Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, speaks Wednesday at a press conference in Albany. He described the late state budget as an embarrassment.

ALBANY — Assemblyman Steve Hawley was joined by his Assembly and Senate colleagues today at a press conference lambasting the Assembly and Senate Majority Conferences for their failure to deliver a cost-effective, serviceable state budget in a timely manner.

After five emergency spending extenders, New York is without a functional budget 25 days after the budget deadline. Hawley considers the ordeal an ”embarrassment,” his office said in a news release,

