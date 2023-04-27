ALBANY — Assemblyman Steve Hawley was joined by his Assembly and Senate colleagues today at a press conference lambasting the Assembly and Senate Majority Conferences for their failure to deliver a cost-effective, serviceable state budget in a timely manner.
After five emergency spending extenders, New York is without a functional budget 25 days after the budget deadline. Hawley considers the ordeal an ”embarrassment,” his office said in a news release,
“It’s an embarrassment that power should be held unilaterally by one side yet wielded so inefficiently and carelessly,” said Hawley, R-Batavia. “New Yorkers have made their needs painfully clear: This state needs to work on its affordability and public safety crises. Yet the majority has reportedly made no plans to address either in meaningful ways.
“This trudged-out budget process is just another in a long line of examples of how this majority is unfit for the monopoly on power that it holds,” Hawley said. “If it can’t serve the people effectively, it doesn’t deserve to serve at all.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.