Hawley supports school safety proposals

Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, joined fellow legislators Thursday in the presentation of new school safety proposals they hope to implement statewide.
The changes include increasing law enforcement’s presence in schools, better addressing mental health in schools and hardening infrastructure at schools.
The changes proposed by the Assembly Minority Task Force on School Safety follows a statewide tour with input from several education professionals, mental health professionals, parents, law enforcement officials and the public.
“We’ve seen too often, both in this state and nationwide, that our children are the primary victims of school attacks, yet we haven’t had a comprehensive response plan until now,” Hawley said in a news release. “My colleagues in the task force have done extensive research and collaborated with dozens of professionals across multiple disciplines to help find ways to fill in the cracks and look after our children better.”
Hawley is also pushing his legislation (A.2023), which will help recruit more retired law enforcement officers to serve as school resource officers by increasing the outside income cap from $30,000 to $50,000. To combat the cost of employing these officers, a high percentage of it will be eligible for reimbursement by the state, Hawley said.
