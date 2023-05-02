Hawley underwhelmed by ‘conceptual budget’

Steve Hawley

BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley said he’s disappointed with the proposed state “conceptual budget” following a review of the proposals released by the Governor’s Office.

The proposal, which has yet to be finalized for debate on the Assembly Floor, suggests a spending count of $229 billion, much of which goes to downstate-exclusive endeavors like spending on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and free buses for New York City, Hawley’s office said.

