Masks to stay at health providers

United Memorial Medical Center is among the health facilities in the GLOW region requiring masks for the time being.

BATAVIA — Despite new state guidance on masking mandates, many providers in the GLOW region will still require masks for now.

The New York State Department of Health issued the guidance this past Friday, with the mask mandate from the state in clinical care facilities ending two days later.

