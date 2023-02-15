BATAVIA — Despite new state guidance on masking mandates, many providers in the GLOW region will still require masks for now.
The New York State Department of Health issued the guidance this past Friday, with the mask mandate from the state in clinical care facilities ending two days later.
Although the state mandate has ended, state and federal regulations do require health centers to develop a specific policy related to masking and infection prevention.
So area residents should still be prepared to use masks at health care centers such as Oak Orchard Health, which has numerous locations in Olreans, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
“The CDC presently recommends masking in health care settings in our region because of our persistent high transmission rates of COVID-19,” said Cathy Hines, Oak Orchard Health marketing representative. “At this time, we will continue requiring all employees, patients, and visitors to wear masks in all of our offices”.
The same goes for Rochester Regional Health, which includes United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. Its policy was updated Sunday and is available on its website.
“Although the NYS DOH mandate will end, state and federal regulations require health systems to develop a specific policy related to masking and infection prevention,” the RRH website reads. “The CDC presently recommends masking in healthcare settings in our region because of our persistent high transmission rates of COVID-19.”
Rochester Regional Health will continue requiring all employees, patients, and visitors to wear masks in all clinical settings — hospitals, nursing homes, home health care and hospice, diagnostic and treatment centers, physician offices, and dental offices. Representatives said ample masks are available at its entrances and care units, and will be provided upon request.
Wyoming County Community Health System has said it also follow the New York State and CDC recommendations for masking at the facility.
Facilities within the University of Rochester Medical Center system are likewise requiring masks for the time being.
“To keep everyone safe, medical masks must be worn in UR Medicine hospitals, on- and off-site Patient Service Centers, ambulatory clinics, clinical labs, and clinical research areas,” the UMRC website reads. “ ... We are working to develop a new policy that balances patient and staff safety with convenience.”
The masking mandates were established three years ago as COVID-19 pandemic hit statewide, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and nursing facilities with critical cases, as occurred in other nations such as Italy, along with portions of New York City. They required all patients, staff and visitors in hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and other health care settings to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.
Each of the four GLOW region counties of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties are rated as “medium” transmission rates, according to the CDC.
