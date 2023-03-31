BATAVIA — Structural steelwork started this week as contractors continue to assemble the $33.5 million Healthy Living Campus, coming in 2024 near the corner of Main and Bank streets.
Dave Ciurzynski of Ciurzynski Consulting, LLC said contractors started putting the steel in place Monday.
“The foundation has been going on for a couple of months now and so has some of the block work for the stair towers and the elevator towers. The stair towers and the elevator towers are mostly done,” he said. “We’ve got one more stair tower to go up. We’re trying to coordinate the structural steel and the block work because they tie together.”
The structure walls under construction now are for the locker rooms, gymnasium and the pool.
“We’ve got four primary contractors out there right now — structural steel, concrete, masonry and site work,” Ciurzynski said. “There’s a lot of coordination that has to happen to keep things moving ...”
Construction crews will be moving from the south end of the building to the north as they work on the project.
“You’ve got to get the building enclosed first. That all happens after we get the building what we call ‘weather tight,’” he said. At that point, the walls would be up and the roof on.
The Healthy Living Campus spaces to be shared between the YMCA and United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will be the community living room and a multipurpose room. They’ll form the core center of the building, Ciurzynski said.
Starting at the south end of the Healthy Living building will be the pool and the multipurpose room. In the middle will be the locker rooms, kids adventure area. The gymnasium and the child watch are next and the preschool area.
“The last section to get framed will be the preschool and Healthy Living offices and the family medicine clinic (doctor’s offices and exam rooms),” Ciurzynski said.
Of the $33.5 million, the YMCA’s portion of the project is $23 million. UMMC’s portion of the cost is $10.5 million.
The campus, expected to be completed next spring, is a partnership between the YMCA and UMMC. On the hospital side, the campus will include 22 exam rooms and two medical procedure rooms. UMMC providers will use that space to offer primary care and telemedicine appointments, behavioral health and crisis intervention support, cancer prevention outreach, chronic illness and community education services. There will also be a drop-in child care center where families can leave their children while at those appointments.
The YMCA side will include a new indoor pool, group exercise studios, wellness center with the latest exercise equipment and indoor walking/running track, teaching kitchen and adventure room play area for children.
The campus will also feature an intergenerational room, where seniors, teens and families can use the space for different activities every day. And it will have classrooms that during the school year will run Pre-K and before- and after-school care programs, and camps in the summer.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.